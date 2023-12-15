One-off Test, Day 2: INDW in driver's seat against ENGW

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

INDW have managed 188/6 in the second innings (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

India are firmly in the driver's seat against England in the one-off Test at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. At stumps on day 2, India are placed at 186/6 in the second innings after bundling out the Brits for 136. India currently owns a mammoth lead of 478 runs with Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar still unbeaten for the hosts. Here's more.

India's second-highest total in Women's Tests

India's first innings total of 428 is their second-highest score in Women's Tests. Their highest total (467) also came against England, way back in August 2002 in Taunton. Meanwhile, the Indian team breached the 400-run mark for the fifth time in Women's Tests. This is also now India's highest team total in a Women's Test at home.

Deepti Sharma slams her third Test half-century

Deepti Sharma showed character and grit with the bat to add crucial runs with Yastika Bhatia. She continued after the latter was dismissed. The all-rounder remained unbeaten on day 1 but could only add seven runs to his overnight score. Her 113-ball 67 was laced with 10 boundaries and a six. Deepti has amassed 219 runs while slamming three fifties, two came against England.

Bell and Ecclestone shine for England

England bowlers toiled hard and long as they bowled over 100 overs in the first innings. However, Lauren Bell and Sophie Ecclestone were the stars for the visitors with three wickets each. Apart from them, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Charlie Dean also claimed a wicket each. But Bell and Ecclestone made things happen and challenged the Indian batters.

England were folded for 136/10

After a splendid batting performance, Indian bowlers were up to the task as they bundled out England for a paltry 136. Chasing a mammoth total, English batters couldn't handle the pressure, hence they kept losing wickets. Only Sciver-Brunt slammed a fifty as no other batters could reach the 20-run mark. Deepti returned with career-best figures of 5/7 as she ran through the batting order.

Deepti claims her maiden Test fifer

Deepti was at her dominant best as she finished with 5/7 from 5.3 overs while registering four maidens. She removed Danielle Wyatt with the second ball of her spell. She also dismissed Amy Jones, Ecclestone, Cross and Lauren Filer. This is her maiden fifer and she raced to 10 wickets in her Test career. Eight of her wickets have come against England.

Second-best figures by an Indian versus England in Women's Test

Deepti's exceptional bowling figures of 5/7 helped her register the second-best bowling figures by an Indian versus England in Women's Tests. She is only behind Neetu David's 8/53 which came against the Brits back in 1995. Meanwhile, Purnima Rau is third with her 5/24 in 1999 at Shenley. Notably, former pacer Jhulan Goswami's all three Test fifers came against England.

Second Indian to score 50 and pick five wickets (WTests)

Deepti also hammered a 113-ball 67 in the first innings of the Test match. She followed it up with a historic five-wicket haul. The 26-year-old became the second Indian to score a fifty and take five wickets in a Women's Test. The only other Indian to achieve this feat was Shubangi Kulkarni in 1985 when she scored 79 and claimed 6/99 against New Zealand.

Indian openers start well

Indian openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma handed India a good start after they decided to not enforce the follow-on. Mandhana and Shafali added 61 runs together to provide the hosts with the perfect platform. Ecclestone removed Mandhana while Shafali followed her to the pavilion after falling to Dean. The openers scored at a decent pace and gave India the momentum.

Harmanpreet and Vastrakar remained unbeaten

Harmanpreet held the Indian innings together along with Vastrakar as the hosts were reduced to 133/6. The duo added 53* runs together and helped India reach a total of 186/6. Unbeaten Harmanpreet (44*) and Vastrakar (17*) will continue their partnership on day 3.

Career-best figures for Dean in Tests

Dean was superb for England in the second innings as she finished her day with 4/63. This is her maiden four-fer in this format. She removed the likes of Shafali, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti and Sneh Rana. She will aim to complete her maiden Test fifer on day 3. Besides her, Ecclestone also picked up two wickets for the visitors.