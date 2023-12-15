India post their second-highest total in Women's Tests: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:49 am Dec 15, 2023

Four Indian batters slammed half-centuries (Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

The Indian women's cricket team has posted 428 while batting first against England in the ongoing one-off Test in Navi Mumbai. The hosts, who resumed Day 2 at their overnight score of 410/7, recorded their second-highest total in Women's Tests. India have posted a strong score as the likes of Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, and Deepti Sharma slammed fine half-centuries.

How did the innings pan out?

India were off to a dismal start with both openers departing with just 47 runs on the board. Debutant Satheesh (69) then joined forces with Rodrigues (68) as the duo took India past the 160-run mark. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (49), Bhatia (66), and Deepti (67) then contributed to India's total. Sneh Rana also scored a handy 30 at number eight.

India's second-highest total in Women's Tests

As mentioned, India recorded their second-highest total in Women's Tests. Their highest total (467) also came against England, way back in August 2002 in Taunton. Meanwhile, the Indian team breached the 400-run mark for the fifth time in Women's Tests. This is also now India's highest team total in a Women's Test at home.

The second-fastest Test half-century by an Indian woman

Satheesh now has the second-fastest half-century by an Indian woman in Test cricket. The 24-year-old raced to the mark off 49 balls. She is now only behind Sangita Dabir, who smashed a 40-ball fifty against England in 1995. Satheesh ended up scoring 69 off 76 balls, a knock laced with 13 boundaries.

Rodrigues scores fifty on Test debut

Rodrigues played in tandem with Satheesh and scored a brilliant fifty on her Test debut. While Satheesh was the aggressor, Rodrigues played second fiddle, collecting occasional boundaries. The latter went on to smash 68 off 99 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours. It was her maiden fifty in Test cricket.

Second-highest third-wicket partnership for India Women in Tests

Together, Rodrigues and Satheesh added 115 runs for the third wicket. This is now the second-highest third-wicket partnership for India Women in Test cricket. Former batters Mithali Raj and Anjum Chopra shared a 136-run third-wicket stand against England Women in 2006 in Taunton.

Yastika, Harmanpreet propel India past 300

Yastika arrived in the middle after India Women lost Rodrigues, with the score reading 190/4. The former, along with skipper Harmanpreet, propelled India past 300. However, Harmanpreet departed for 49 through an unfortunate run-out. Yastika went on to score her maiden half-century in Women's Tests. She smashed 66 off 88 balls with the help of 10 fours and a six.

Deepti scored a crucial 67

Deepti joined Yastika after the Indian skipper was dismissed. However, the latter departed four overs later (313/6). Deepti batted with determination and took India past 400 along with Sneh Rana. While Rana was knocked over for 30, the former returned unbeaten on Day 1. She ended up scoring 67 off 113 balls (10 fours, 1 six).

Lauren Bell takes three wickets

Lauren Bell took was the pick of the for England as she finished with 3/67 in 19 overs. She was the only England bowler with more than one wicket on Day 1. Sophie Ecclestone was the other England bowler to take three wickets, 3/91 in 26.3 overs. Kate Cross, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Charlotte Dean took a wicket each.