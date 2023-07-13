Bangladesh Women win 3rd T20I; India Women seal series 2-1

Written by Parth Dhall July 13, 2023 | 05:19 pm 2 min read

Bangladesh Women won the match by four wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh Women beat India Women in the final T20I of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Despite losing six wickets, the hosts successfully chased down 103 in 18.2 overs. A 42-run knock from opener Shamima Sultana powered Bangladesh, while Nahida Akter and Ritu Moni got them home. Nevertheless, India Women won the three-T20I series 2-1. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

INDW openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma departed cheaply after being put to bat. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues then added a 45-run stand. Yastika Bhatia was the only other Indian batter to score in double figures. Rabeya Khan took three wickets as INDW managed 102/9(20). BANW suffered a similar collapse, but Sultana kept them afloat. Moni and Akter bailed BANW out.

A rescuing knock from Harmanpreet

India were off to a poor start as Harmanpreet arrived to bat with the scorecard reading 20/2. She steadied the ship with a 45-run stand with Rodrigues. Harmanpreet had to be watchful as the track was assisting spinners and wickets kept falling at the other end. She was dismissed in the 17th over after scoring a 41-ball 40 (3 fours, 1 six).

Bangladesh bowlers ran riot

Having lost the first two games, Bangladesh had nothing but pride to play for. They, however, displayed a brilliant bowling effort in the dead rubber. Off-spinner Sultana Khatun (2/17) claimed two wickets in the powerplay as India could never really recover. Leg-spinner Rabeya Khan ran through their lower order with 3/16. Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, and Nahida Akter took one wicket apiece.

Sultana adjudged the Player of the Match

Bangladesh opener Sultana held her end despite losing batting partners at the opposite end. The hosts were reduced to 69/4, but her resistance paid off. Sultana smashed a 46-ball 42 with the help of 3 fours before getting run-out (17th over). However, her knock laid the foundation for Bangladesh's win. Sultana was adjudged the Player of the Match for her match-winning knock.

Harmanpreet bags PoS award

Indian skipper Harmanpreet bagged the Player-of-the-Series award as the visitors won 2-1. She finished as the highest run-scorer, having slammed 94 from three matches at an average of 47.00. Her 54*-run knock helped India Women win the series opener.

