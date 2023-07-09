Sports

Harry Brook becomes fastest to 1,000 Test runs: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 09, 2023 | 08:59 pm 2 min read

Brook smashed a 93-ball 75 in the fourth innings (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

Budding batter Harry Brook starred in England's three-wicket win against Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds. The right-handed batter slammed a crucial 75 off 93 balls as England went on to chase 251. In the process, Brook completed 1,000 runs in Test cricket. He has become the fastest to reach this landmark in terms of balls. Here are the key stats.

A match-winning knock from Brook

Brook, who fell for three in the first innings, played a valiant knock during the run-chase. He slammed a quickfire half-century as England were reduced to 93/3. Brook added 59 runs along with Chris Woakes after England were tottering on 171/6. His 75-run knock was laced with 9 fours. During the knock, Brook became the fastest batter to complete 1,000 runs in Tests.

Brook breaks this record

Brook broke the record of New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme for the fastest to 1,000 Test runs. The former New Zealand all-rounder took 1,140 balls to unlock this achievement. Among England players, opener Ben Duckett is Brook's closest rival (1,168 balls).

Joint third-fewest innings to 1000 Test runs for England

Brook completed 1,000 Test runs in the third-fewest innings. He took 17 innings to reach this landmark in the format. Notably, Brook now shares this record of Gary Ballance. The former broke the record of Wally Hammond, who attained this feat in 18 innings. Herbert Sutcliffe (12) and Len Hutton (16) occupy the top two spots, respectively, on this list.

How did the match pan out?

Australia suffered a top-order collapse after being put to bat. However, Mitchell Marsh's counter-attacking century propelled them past 200 (263/10). Mark Wood took a ferocious fifer. Pat Cummins's stunning six-for tormented England (237). Ben Stokes smashed a 108-ball 80. Australia managed 224 in the second innings, with Travis Head managing 77. Brook delivered for England before Wood and Woakes added the finishing touch.

