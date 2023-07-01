Sports

Ashes 2023, Stuart Broad claims 4/65 in second innings: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 01, 2023 | 10:16 pm 2 min read

Broad is the second-highest wicket-taker at the Lord's (Image Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran speedster Stuart Broad starred for England against Australia in the second innings of the second Ashes Test at the Lord's. Broad was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he finished with 4/65. The Aussies were bundled out for 279 but they had set a massive target of 371 for England. Broad only scalped a solitary wicket in the first innings.

A fine bowling display from Broad

Broad took all his wickets on Day 4 and his first scalp was the dangerous Usman Khawaja, who spooned a ball straight to fine leg. A few overs later, he deceived Travis Head with a perfect bouncer. He then outfoxed Pat Cummins with another short-pitched delivery as he handed a catch to the gully fielder. Lastly, Broad removed the injured Nathan Lyon.

A look at his stellar Test numbers

This was Broad's 28th Test four-fer as he raced to 593 scalps in 164 Tests. He owns an average of 27.63 and has snapped 20 fifers. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in The Ashes with 142 scalps. Only the Australian duo of Shane Warne (195) and Glenn McGrath (157) are ahead of him. Overall, he is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests.

Second-highest wicket-taker at Lord's (Tests)

Broad has been amazing for England over the years. He has scalped 113 wickets at Lord's in the longest format of the game. He owns three fifers and a 10-wicket match haul here. Only his partner in crime, James Anderson (119) has scalped more wickets.

Most wickets in Tests since 2020

Broad has been very consistent for England in the last few years. As per ESPNcricinfo, since the turn of the decade, he has scalped 117 wickets, the most by any bowler in this format. He has claimed these wickets in 29 Tests at an average of 23.37. Lyon trails him, having claimed 116 wickets in this period.

How did the Australian innings pan out?

Australia resumed play on Day 4 when they were 130/2. Khawaja (77) and Steve Smith added valuable runs before both were dismissed. Alex Carey and Cameron Green held the fort as the duo stitched a crucial 42-run stand. Australia showed great fight as they added 37 runs for the last three wickets. The visitors eventually folded for 279, setting England a target of 371.

