Jonny Bairstow can complete 1,000 Test runs at Lord's: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 22, 2023 | 03:21 pm 2 min read

Bairstow averages 38.08 in Tests in Lord's (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England suffered an agonizing two-wicket defeat in the Ashes 2023 opener. The second Test will be played at the iconic Lord's and the hosts would be raring to earn redemption. Jonny Bairstow, who has been among big runs in Test cricket lately, will be critical to England's success. Meanwhile, he can also complete 1,000 Test runs at Lord's. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Known as the Mecca of Cricket, Lord's is arguably the most prestigious cricket ground across the globe. Bairstow has played many games across formats here and his record is pretty decent. He, hence, would be raring to toil Australian bowlers in the second Ashes Test. It must be noted that Bairstow slammed a run-a-ball 78 in England's first innings in the preceding game.

1,000 Test runs at Lord's loading for Bairstow

Bairstow can become only the 10th England player to complete 1,000 Test runs at Lord's. He currently owns 952 here in 16 Tests here at 38.08. The tally includes seven fifties and a solitary ton (167* vs Sri Lanka, 2016). Only Joe Root (1,680) and Alastair Cook (964) have scored more Test runs here since Bairstow's debut in the format in 2012.

Do you know?

Interestingly, Bairstow's Test debut was recorded at Lord's only in May 2012 against West Indies. He scored 16 and 0* in that contest. Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batter has also scored 262 runs in six ODIs at Lord's at 52.40 (50s: 2).

His numbers in the 'Bazball' era

Bairstow has played eight Tests under skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. He has slammed 779 runs in these games at a sensational average of 70.81. The tally includes four tons and a couple of fifties with his highest score being 162. His strike rate of 94.76 is the third-highest among England batters with 100-plus Test runs in the 'Bazball' era.

A look at his Test stats

The Ashes 2023 opener saw Bairstow race past 5,500 Test runs, becoming the 21st England batter to achieve this feat. He now owns 5,580 runs in 91 Tests at an average of 37.20. Besides 12 tons, he has also scored 24 Test fifties. Against Australia, he has amassed 1,182 runs in 22 Tests at 30.3 (100s: 2, 50s: 4).

