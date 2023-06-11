Sports

James Anderson vs Steve Smith in Ashes: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 11, 2023 | 10:56 am 3 min read

Anderson is the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England will aim to regain the prestigious urn in the upcoming Ashes 2023, starting June 16. The iconic five-Test series will be played on England soil this time around. Steve Smith's battle with James Anderson will be to watch out for in the series as the duo is well-versed with each other's abilities. Here we decode their rivalry.

Eight dismissals against Smith

Arguably the best Test batter of this generation, Smith has been dismissed eight times by Anderson in 36 Test innings. Only Anderson's fellow England pacer Stuart Broad has dismissed the talismanic batter more times (9) in Tests. Meanwhile, Smith's average in this battle reads 50.25. Hence, he also has troubled Anderson at times. These numbers make their face-off even more enticing.

Their battle on England soil

Anderson has been sensational in home conditions as he brilliantly exploits the Dukes ball in swinging conditions. However, he has dismissed Smith only once on England soil in 12 innings. The remaining seven dismissals have been recorded in Australia. The batter's average against Anderson rises up to 152 in England. Anderson will be determined to better his record.

An average of 60.70 in England

Across 16 Ashes Tests in England, Smith has mustered 1,727 runs at 59.55 (100s: 6, 50s: 7). Overall, he has scored 1,882 Test runs here at 60.7. His tally of seven Test centuries in England is the joint-second-most by a visiting batter. His last Test assignment on England soil saw him score 34 and 121 in the ICC World Test Championship final against India.

Anderson's stellar home record

Anderson has claimed 429 scalps in 101 Tests on home soil at an average of 23.79. Only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (493) owns more Test wickets at home. He has 24 five-wicket hauls with the best performance of 7/42. The 40-year-old has grabbed 44 Ashes wickets on home soil at 33.38. He has four five-wicket hauls with the best spell worth 6/47.

Most Ashes runs since debut

Smith has enjoyed batting against England, having smashed 3,044 runs in 32 Ashes Tests at an incredible average of 59.68. No other batter has scored more Ashes runs since his Test debut in 2010. His tally of 11 Ashes tons is the third-most for a batter (200s: 2). Notably, Smith's average is the highest among batters with 600-plus Ashes runs since 2010.

Ashes: Fourth-highest English wicket-taker

Anderson has scalped 112 wickets in 35 Ashes Tests 33.76. Broad (131), Ian Botham (128), and Bob Willis (123) are ahead of him in the tally for England. Overall, Anderson ranks 10th in the Ashes wickets tally and is among the three active bowlers with 100-plus wickets. Former Aussie legend Shane Warne (195) is the highest wicket-taker in Ashes history.

Smith's averages 60.22 in the format

Smith has raced to 8,947 runs in 97 Tests at a sensational average of 60.04. Among batters with at least 5,000 Test runs, only Donald Bradman (99.94) has a better average. Meanwhile, Smith has struck 31 Test tons and 37 fifties. Ricky Ponting (45) and Steve Waugh (32) are the only Aussies with more Test centuries. No other active cricketer owns more Test tons.

700 Test wickets loading for Anderson

The England pacer has recorded 685 wickets in 179 Tests at an average of 25.99. Anderson is the third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. He may become the third bowler to complete 700 wickets in the upcoming Ashes series. Only Muralitharan (800) and Warne (708) are ahead of him in the wickets tally. Anderson owns 32 fifers (10WM: 3).

