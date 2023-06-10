Sports

Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Steve Smith for eighth time in Tests

Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Steve Smith for eighth time in Tests

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 10, 2023, 09:31 am 3 min read

Jadeja has been brilliant against Australia in Tests (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Steve Smith for the record eighth time in Test cricket. The ongoing ICC World Test Championship final between Australia and India marked the former's milestone. He dismissed Smith for a 47-ball 34 in Australia's second innings at London's Kennington Oval. No other left-arm spinner has dismissed the veteran Aussie batter more times. Here we decode their rivalry.

Why does this story matter?

Smith is one of the finest Test batters of this generation. The batter smoked a brilliant ton (121 of 268 balls) in the first innings of the ongoing summit clash. He was more aggressive in the second innings and played some brilliant shots. However, Smith mistimed a big hit against Jadeja and handed an easy catch to Shardul Thakur inside the circle.

Eighth dismissal against Smith

As mentioned, this was Smith's eighth dismissal against Jadeja in 20 Test innings. Among spinners, only Jadeja's compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed Smith as many times in Tests. England pacer James Anderson is the only other bowler to send Smith packing eight times in the longest format. Anderson's teammate Stuart Broad has dismissed Smith most times in Tests (9).

More numbers from the Smith-Jadeja rivalry

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews is the only other batter who has fallen prey to Jadeja eight times in Tests. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, Jadeja dismissed Smith thrice in six innings. Overall, seven of the eight Smith's dismissals against the left-arm spinner have been recorded on Indian soil. The duo has met just once in Tests in Australia.

Joint-most tons against India

Meanwhile, Smith now owns nine Test tons against the Indian team. Only Former England skipper Joe Root has smothered as many centuries against India. Overall, Smith has raced to 2,042 runs against them in 19 Tests at 65.87. Ricky Ponting (2,555) and Michael Clarke (2,049) are the only other Aussies with 2,000-plus runs against India. Smith's average is the highest among the three.

Jadeja's numbers against Australia

Meanwhile, Jadeja, who scored a 51-ball 48 in India's first innings, has also enjoyed operating against the Aussies. In 17 Tests against them, he has returned with 88 wickets with the help of five fifers (10W: 1). With the bat, he has hammered 570 runs in these matches at an average of 30. The tally includes five half-centuries.

A look at Smith's overall Test numbers

Smith has raced to 8,947 runs in 97 Tests at an impressive average of 60.04. Among batters with at least 5,000 Test runs, only Bradman (99.94) has a better average. Meanwhile, Smith has struck 31 Test tons and 37 fifties. Ponting (45) and Steve Waugh (32) are the only Aussies with more Test centuries. No other active cricketer owns more Test tons.

Here we present Jadeja's Test numbers

Standing in his 65th Test, Jadeja has raced to 2,706 runs at 36.08 and 267 wickets at 24.25. The tally includes three tons, 18 fifties, 12 five-wicket hauls, and a couple of match 10-wicket hauls. Kapil Dev, Ashwin, and Anil Kumble are the only other Indian all-rounders with the double of 2,500 runs and 250 wickets in Tests.

Share this timeline