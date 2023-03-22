Sports

3rd ODI: India bowl out Australia (269); Pandya, Kuldeep shine

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 22, 2023, 05:42 pm 3 min read

Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav shared six wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India have bowled out Australia for 269 in the 3rd and final ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Notably, none of the Australian batters touched the 50-run mark, with Mitchell Marsh being their top scorer (47). Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav took six wickets between them, while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel shared four scalps. The three-match ODI series stands at 1-1.

Marsh, Head shine in 1st Powerplay

Like the 2nd ODI, Marsh carried his bravado and flair after Australia elected to bat in Chennai. He attacked the Indian bowlers right from the start, keeping the scoreboard ticking. Together, Marsh and Travis Head took Australia past 60 (61/0) in the first Powerplay (0-10). The former smashed a 33-ball 33, having played calculatingly. Meanwhile, Head managed 27*(27).

Marsh races to 2,000 ODI runs

During his 47-run knock, Marsh raced to 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. Marsh, who appeared in his 72nd ODI, now has 2,008 runs at an average of 34.62. He has struck at 92.40 in the format so far. Besides 15 half-centuries, Marsh also owns a ton, a career-best 102*. He finished the ongoing series with scores of 47, 66*, and 81.

Marsh averages 89.50 against India in ODIs

Marsh now averages a staggering 89.50 against India in ODIs. The tally includes a strike rate of 118.93. The right-handed batter has 358 runs against India in the format. His ODI scores against India: 12*(13), 17(14), 33(42), 102*(84), 81 (65), 66* (36), and 47.

Smith falls to Pandya for the fifth time

Australian captain Steven Smith was dismissed for a three-ball duck. Smith, who came at the crease when Australia were 68/1, was dismissed by Pandya in the 13th over. Smith played a loose shot, getting a thick outside edge. Notably, Pandya has now dismissed Smith five times in ODI cricket. Only England's Adil Rashid has dismissed Smith more times in the format (6).

Sixth ODI duck for India

Smith recorded his sixth ODI duck and a maiden versus India. He has matched the tally of former Aussie stars Dean Jones and David Boon (6) in terms of career ODI ducks. It was Smith's second ODI duck away from home.

Warner completes 1,000 ODI runs vs India

David Warner, who returned to action in Chennai, also attained a milestone. Warner has surpassed 1,000 career ODI runs versus India. He came in at number four following the dismissal of Smith. In the 18th over, Warner took a single off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling to get to the milestone of 1,000 runs. Warner (23) was dismissed by Kuldeep in the 25th over.

A rarity for Warner

As per Cricbuzz, this was the first time Warner batted at number four in ODIs. Before today, he batted only once at number three or below in the format (against Scotland in the 2015 World Cup, Hobart).

Pandya scripts India's comeback

Pandya brought India back in the hunt after the Australian openers hammered the bowlers. He broke the crucial partnership between them after the Powerplay ended. Pandya dismissed Head and Smith in back-to-back overs before removing the dangerous Marsh. The Indian seamer snapped up three wickets for just 44 runs in eight overs. Pandya has now raced to 72 ODI wickets.

Kuldeep takes three wickets

Left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep was once again on the money. He exploited the spin-friendly conditions of the Chennai track. Kuldeep dismissed Warner and Labuschagne in quick succession. The Indian spinner then got rid of Alex Carey to complete a three-fer. Notably, Kuldeep dismissed Carey for the fifth time in the format. The former conceded 56 runs in 10 overs, including a maiden.