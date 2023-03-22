Sports

Hardik Pandya dismisses Steve Smith for the 5th time (ODIs)

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 22, 2023, 03:05 pm 2 min read

Australian batter Steve Smith was dismissed for a three-ball duck (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Australian batter Steve Smith was dismissed for a three-ball duck in the 3rd and final ODI versus India in Chennai on Wednesday. Smith, who came at the crease when Australia were 68/1 in the 11th over, was dismissed by Hardik Pandya in the 13th. Notably, Pandya has now dismissed Smith for the 5th time in ODI cricket. Here are further details.

Pandya dismisses Smith once again

Smith played a loose shot, driving away from his body and ended up getting a thick outside edge behind. As per Cricbuzz, Adil Rashid has dismissed Smith 6 times in ODIs. Pandya follows suit with five. The likes of Moeen Ali, Trent Boult, Stuart Broad, Mohammed Shami, Mark Wood, and Umesh Yadav have dismissed Smith 3 times.

Pandya gets Smith twice in the 2023 IND-AUS ODI series

Smith scored 22 runs in the first match at the Wankhede in Mumbai. He was dismissed by Pandya after trying to cut a ball that wasn't short enough. Smith didn't bat in the 2nd match and now managed a duck to end a poor series.

6th duck for Smith in ODIs

Smith recorded his 6th ODI duck and a maiden one versus India. He has matched the tally of former Aussie stars Dean Jones and David Boon (6) in terms of career ODI ducks. It was Smith's second ODI duck away from home. Smith has played 142 matches, scoring 4,939 runs at 44.39. He is 61 shy of the 5,000-run mark.

Pandya shines as the Aussies throw away a good start

Australia were going on nicely with the openers adding 68 runs. However, the introduction of Pandya saw him dismiss Travis Head (33), Smith (0), and Mitchell Marsh (47), in quick succession.