Josh Hazlewood ruled out of ICC WTC final: Here's why

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 04, 2023, 05:05 pm 1 min read

Hazlewood has been suffering from Achilles (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a blow to the Australian cricket team, star pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final, starting June 7. Hazlewood's Achilles and side issue forced him to miss the grand finale. He has been reeling from the injury since his stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore early during the Indian Premier League 2023.

Why does this story matter?

As Hazlewood's stocks across formats have gone up lately, his unavailability would be a dent in Australia's plans.

He is a part of Australia's pace trio that has been crucial to the side, the others being Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

He suffered the Achilles injury after bowling on damp run-ups at the SCG Test versus South Africa in January.

Australia's updated squad for WTC final

Updated Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steven Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, and David Warner. Standby players: Mitch Marsh and Matthew Renshaw.