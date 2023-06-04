Sports

Barcelona win second Women's Champions League title: Decoding the stats

Barcelona win second Women's Champions League title: Decoding the stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 04, 2023, 04:56 pm 2 min read

Barcelona have won the prestigious Women's Champions League title after coming back to beat German giants Wolfsburg

Barcelona have won the prestigious Women's Champions League title after coming back to beat German giants Wolfsburg. Barcelona claimed their second UEFA Women's Champions League honor, winning their first title in 2021. Notably, they have also been two-time runners-up in this competition (2020 and 2022). It was Barca's third successive final as they stunned Wolfsburg 3-2 with three second-half goals. Here are the stats.

Barca score three goals in the second half

The Spanish champions trailed 2-0 at half-time as Wolfsburg went ahead with goals from Ewa Pajor and Alexandra Popp. Patri Guijarro's two-minute brace pulled Barca level. Barcelona piled on the pressure and were eventually rewarded with the winner. Fridolina Rolfo scored in the 70th minute, thumping the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Four successive losses in finale for Wolfsburg since 2014 win

Barca are the sixth side to win the Women's Champions League on two counts or more, joining Lyon (8), Frankfurt (4), Wolfsburg (2), Umea (2), and Turbine Potsdam (2). Barca are also the sixth team to play four Champions League finals to date. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg last won the trophy in 2014. Since then, they made four final appearances (2016, 2018, 2020, 2023).

A look at the key performers

Wolfsburg's Pajor finished as the tournament's top scorer with nine goals. She also made an assist. Aitana Bonmatí was the chief architect for Barca Women, scoring five goals and making seven assists. Asisat Oshoala managed five goals and three assists. Geyse Ferreira (G4 A5) and Mariona Caldentey (G4 A4) were useful as well. Meanwhile, Svenja Huth made four assists for Wolfsburg (G1).

Barca's run in the tourney

Barcelona topped Group D ahead of Bayern Munich. Both sides managed 15 points. In the quarters. they overcame Roma 6-1 on aggregate, Barca then beat Chelsea 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals, winning 1-0 away and drawing 1-1 at home. And now they beat Wolfsburg.s