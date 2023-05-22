Sports

Lionel Messi scripts this unique record in PSG's win: Stats

Lionel Messi scripts this unique record in PSG's win: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 22, 2023, 02:32 pm 3 min read

Messi now has 16 assists in the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season (Source: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Paris Saint-Germain outclassed AJ Auxerre 2-1 away from home to register their third win on the bounce. Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant brace to help the Parisians win a tight encounter. While it was a great outing for Mbappe, Lionel Messi also scripted history with an assist that led to the second goal. PSG are a point away from sealing the Ligue 1 title.

Messi scripted this sensational record

Messi came up with a fine assist from a counter-attack as Mbappe slammed the ball home. It was Messi's 20th assist of this season. As per Squawka, he became the only player in Europe's top five leagues this season to register 20 goals and also provide 20 assists across all competitions. He leads the Ligue 1 assists charts with 16 assists.

A look at Messi's numbers for PSG this season

Messi has been in scintillating form this season. He has played more as a creator, and his combination with Mbappe has allowed the Parisians to dominate Ligue 1. He has slammed 15 goals in Ligue 1 along with 16 assists in 30 appearances. Messi netted four goals and provided four assists in the Champions League. He also scored once in the French Super Cup.

Mbappe attains these records

Mbappe scored a brilliant brace in only eight minutes after kick-off. This is the earliest brace in Ligue 1 since May 7, 2012, when Bordeaux's Yoan Gouffran scored a brace in the first five minutes of the match (1st and 5th minute) against Auxerre. However, this is the earliest brace scored by a PSG player in the French top flight.

Mbappe's second-fastest career brace

Mbappe completed his brace in only two minutes and 14 seconds. It was the second-fastest brace of his career. His fastest brace came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina, where he scored it in 1 minute 35 seconds. This is the fastest brace by a PSG player since Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored one against Marseille in 2012 (1 minute and 53 seconds).

How did the match pan out?

PSG had a dream start, with Mbappe scoring a brace inside the first 10 minutes of the match. Fabian Ruiz was the provider of the first goal, while Messi assisted the second one. However, Messi was involved in the build-up of the first goal as well. Auxerre's Lassine Sinayoko scored a consolation goal (51st minute) with a fine finish to outfox Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG are a point away from sealing the league title

PSG have now won three consecutive Ligue 1 matches and are at the top of the points table, with 84 points in 36 games. With two games to go, the Parisians need only one point to seal the title. Lens are still in second position, six points away from PSG. Marseille are third in the table with 73 points, five points below Lens.