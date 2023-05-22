Sports

Pep Guardiola: Decoding his stats as Manchester City manager

Guardiola have guided Manchester City ti five PL titles in six years (Source: Twitter/@ManCity)

Manchester City edged past Chelsea 1-0 to seal their fifth Premier League title in six seasons. Julian Alvarez's solitary goal in the 12th minute was enough to hand City the win and also the title with two matches to spare this season. It has been a historic season for Pep Guardiola and his men as he broke several records as a manager. Here's more.

Most points since Guardiola's appointment as City manager

Guardiola took charge of City in 2016-17, and since then, he has guided them to five PL titles in six seasons. He has amassed 624 points for the Citizens, the most points accumulated since joining the club. Liverpool and Chelsea have won a PL title while collecting 574 and 485 points respectively. Manchester United and Spurs have collected 483 points each in this period.

Guardiola attains these records

City have now won nine PL titles, and five of them have come under Guardiola. He is the sixth different manager to win the English top flight on five occasions. Here are the six managers to win Premier League: 13 - Alex Ferguson 6 - Bob Paisley 6 - George Ramsay 5 - Tom Watson 5 - Matt Busby 5 - Pep Guardiola.

A look at Guardiola's top-flight league finishes

Guardiola have won three league titles with Barcelona followed by three Bundesliga titles with Bayern. He has won five PL titles with City. Notably, he has never finished outside the top three in his career (three 3-peats). As per Squawka, he has won 11 league titles in his 15 seasons. Apart from him, only Ferguson has completed a three-peat in the English top flight.

Did you know?

Manchester City became the third team in the English top flight to win the league title five times in seven seasons. Before this, Liverpool (1979, 1980, 1982, 1983 and 1984 ) and Manchester United 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000 and 2001) have also achieved this feat.

Most top-flight titles since the 2008-09 season

Guardiola took his first managerial assignment at Barcelona back in the 2008-09 season, and since then, he has won a whopping 11 top-flight titles. In this period, no other manager in Europe's top five leagues have won this many titles. Massimiliano Allegri trails him with six titles, whereas Antonio Conte has five titles, Carlo Ancelotti, Laurent Blanc, and Jose Mourinho have four titles.

100 goals at home for City

City have scored 100 goals at home this season across all competitions. They have 34 more goals than any other team in Europe's top five leagues. Bayern trails them in this regard with 66 goals, while United have netted 65 goals followed by Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid with 58 and 57 goals, respectively. Overall, City have scored 147 goals in the 2022-23 season.

Manchester City broke these records

According to Opta, City have become the fifth different team to win the English top-flight title in three consecutive seasons. Before this, only Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United (twice) have achieved this record. Out of 15 instances of a side winning 12 consecutive matches in the English top-flight, City have accounted for five such instances under the tutelage of Guardiola.

A look at Guardiola's Premier League numbers

Guardiola has fared seven seasons in the PL with Manchester City. He has led them in 264 PL matches to date, and out of which 197 of them have ended in wins. He has tasted 33 draws and 34 defeats while bagging 11 'Manager of the Month' awards. He has also won three 'Manager of the Season' awards (2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21).

Fifth manager to win 10+ honors in English top-flight

The Spaniard is only the fifth manager to win 10-plus major honors in the English top-flight. He has bagged five PL titles, four League Cups, and a solitary FA Cup title. Only Ferguson, Paisley, Ramsay, and Arsene Wenger are the other four with 10-plus honors in English football. However, Guardiola has joined this elite list in just seven seasons.

Manchester City chase the treble

City have won the PL title after a long fight against Arsenal. They will now shift their focus on the FA Cup final against Manchester United scheduled on June 3 at Wembley Stadium. Lastly, they will face Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 11. Guardiola won the treble with Barcelona in the 2008-09 season and would like to replicate that.