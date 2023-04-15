Sports

Brighton complete Premier League double over Chelsea: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 15, 2023, 10:36 pm 3 min read

Brighton claimed their maiden league win at Stamford Bridge in their 122-year history

Brighton beat Chelsea 2-1 in a crucial Premier League encounter, dominating the scenes at Stamford Bridge. With this win, the Seagulls have completed the Premier League double over the Blues this season. Brighton had tamed Chelsea 4-1 in the first meeting. As per Squawka, in a record-breaking contest, Brighton claimed their maiden league win at Stamford Bridge in their 122-year history.

Brighton humilate Chelsea with these massive records

Brighton had 67.95% possession in the opening 45 minutes against Chelsea. As per Squawka, this is the most by an away team in the first half of any Premier League game this season. Chelsea faced 26 shots in their defeat against Brighton. As per Opta, it's their most on record (since 2003-04) in a Premier League home match.

10 shots on target for Brighton

Chelsea clocked eight attempts, registering two shots on target. Brighton clocked 10 shots on target from their 26 attempts. Brighton had an overall possession of 58% and a pass accuracy of 85%.

3rd successive defeat under interim manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea suffered their third successive defeat across competitions under interim manager Frank Lampard, who replaced Graham Potter. Chelsea lost 0-1 against Wolves in the Premier League before going down 0-2 versus Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals first-leg tie. Notably, Chelsea are winless in six successive games, having won three before that across competitions.

Brighton ride on teenager Julio Enciso's goal to pip Chelsea

Teenager Julio Enciso scored a stunning winner for Brighton in the 69th minute in Lampard's first game in charge at home since his return. Enciso, 19, blasted the ball into the top corner from 35 yards to help Brighton push for European qualification. Substitute Danny Welbeck had leveled the score earlier after Conor Gallagher's deflected strike gave Chelsea a fortunate lead.

Spurs stunned by Bournemouth's last-gasp winner

Substitute Dango Ouattara scored a stoppage-time winner as Bournemouth boosted their survival hopes with a victory at Tottenham. Son Heung-min opened the scoring for Spurs in the first half before Matias Vine slammed in an equalizer for Bournemouth. Dominic Solanke put Bournemouth ahead in front early in the second half, only for Arnaut Danjuma to equalize against his former club.

Here are the match results

Saturday Premier League results: Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle United, Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace, Everton 1-3 Fulham, Wolves 2-0 Brentford, Chelsea 1-2 Brighton, Spurs 2-3 Bournemouth.

A look at the points table

Newcastle suffered their fourth defeat this season but remain third. Spurs's loss means they are fifth with 53 points from 31 games. Villa have moved up to sixth with 50 points from 31 games. Brighton, who have two games in hand, are sixth with 49 points. Chelsea remain 11th with 39 points from 31 games. Bournemouth have risen to 14th (33 points).