Juventus overcome Inter 1-0 in Serie A 2022-23: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 20, 2023, 03:19 am 2 min read

Filip Kostic scored in the 23rd minute as Juventus claimed a 1-0 win over Inter Milan (Source: Twitter/@SerieA_EN)

Filip Kostic scored in the 23rd minute as Juventus claimed a 1-0 win over Inter Milan on matchday 27 of the Serie A 2022-23 season. In what was a tightly-contested affair at the San Siro, Inter had their moments but Juve stayed compact. Inter's defeat means they drop down to third after Lazio climbed up, following a 1-0 win over AS Roma earlier.

Lazio pip Inter to claim second spot

Napoli remain top of the Serie A standings after thrashing Torino 4-0. Napoli have claimed 71 points from 27 games. Lazio are second, having collected 52 points (W15 D7 L5). Inter are third on 50 points, suffering their ninth defeat. Juventus have moved to 7th (41 points). Notably, they had a 15-point deduction earlier this season. Milan, Roma, and Atalanta are above Juve.

Juve maintain their dominance over Inter

Inter and Juve met for the 180th time in the top flight. Juventus have now claimed 87 wins as Inter stay stuck on 48. Meanwhile, 45 games have been drawn.

Juve have also completed the double over Inter

Juve have also completed the double over Inter in 2022-23 Serie A. Earlier this season, Juve beat Inter 2-0 at home. As per Opta, Juventus have kept a clean sheet in their double win over Inter for the first time since 1976-77. Kostic scored Juventus' 100th Serie A away goal against Inter. Only AC Milan (117) are ahead of Juve.

Key stats from the match

Inter had 18 attempts but managed just three shots on target. Juve also managed three shots on target but had fewer attempts (7). Inter had 70% ball possession and 88% pass accuracy. Inter also earned six corners.