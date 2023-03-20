Sports

F1 2023, Sergio Perez wins Saudi Arabian GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 20, 2023, 12:29 am 1 min read

Red Bull dominated the scenes once again for the second successive race this season

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez held off defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen to win the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday. Red Bull dominated the scenes once again for the second successive race this season, they brought home a one-two finish. Fernando Alonso secured a second successive podium finish on his second outing with his new team Aston Martin. Here's more.

79th podium for Verstappen

Verstappen fetched his 79th podium finish. He had won the season-opening Bahrain GP. Verstappen sealed a record 15 races in the 2022 season. His 15 Formula 1 race wins last season were the most by an individual in a single F1 campaign. He broke the previous record of 13 races held by Michael Schumacher (2004) and Sebastian Vettel (2013) at the Mexican Grand Prix.