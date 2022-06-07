Sports

Formula 1 2022: Statistical comparison between Verstappen and Leclerc

Formula 1 2022: Statistical comparison between Verstappen and Leclerc

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 07, 2022, 07:43 pm 2 min read

Max Verstappen has done well this season (Photo credit: Twitter/@Max33Verstappen)

The Formula 1 2022 season seems to be a two-way race between Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Verstappen leads the proceedings this season with 125 points. Meanwhile, Leclerc follows suit with 116 points. With the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, the pressure will be on both drivers to secure the maximum points. We do a statistical comparison.

Races Leclerc had control in the first three races

Leclerc won the season-opening Bahrain GP as Verstappen was forced to retire with three laps to go. The Dutchman made a comeback, passing Leclerc with four laps to go in an enthralling Saudi Arabian GP next. Verstappen finished first ahead of Leclerc. Leclerc won the Australian GP with Verstappen forced to retire once again with reports of an external fuel leak.

Verstappen Verstappen win three races on the bounce

The season's fourth race was Verstappen bounce back as he sealed the Emilia Romagna GP. Leclerc, who looked set to finish third, made a costly error and could recover to finish sixth. Verstappen edged past Leclerc at the Miami GP to collect first place. Verstappen then won the Spanish GP as Leclerc saw his lead go by after an engine failure.

Monaco GP How did the Monaco GP pan out?

The Monaco GP saw Verstappen finish third. It was a crucial podium for the Dutchman as once again he fended off Leclerc, who took fourth place. Leclerc had to pay the price for Ferrari's strategy blunders. Sergio Perez won the Monaco GP and was also faster than Verstappen in qualifying. Red Bull's improvisational strategy calls worked in this race.

Leclerc 2022 Four podium finishes for Leclerc this season

Leclerc has managed four podiums in 2022. He has won two races - Bahrain GP and Australian GP. He finished second in Saudi Arabia and Miami. Overall, Leclerc has managed 17 podiums to date and has won four races. Notably, he set the fastest laps in Bahrain and Australia this season, collecting the extra one point.

Max 2022 Verstappen has won four races in 2022

Verstappen has fought back after retiring twice in the first three races. He set the fastest lap at Emilia Romagna and Miami GP respectively. Verstappen has won four races this season - Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, Miami GP, and Spanish GP. He has enjoyed five podium finishes (also third in Monaco). Overall, he has 65 podium finishes and 24 race wins.