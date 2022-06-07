Sports

Indian cyclist accuses coach of 'inappropriate behavior': Details here

Indian cyclist accuses coach of 'inappropriate behavior': Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 07, 2022, 06:19 pm 2 min read

The Indian cyclist has accused RK Sharma

An Indian woman cyclist has accused the chief coach of national sprint team, RK Sharma, of "inappropriate behavior" during a camp in Slovenia. As per The Indian Express, the complaint was submitted through an email addressed to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Notably, the cyclist was with the Indian team in Slovenia to prepare for the Asian Championship. Here are further details.

Confirmation SAI and CFI take action

As per reports, the SAI and Cycling Federation of India (CFI) have formed two different inquiry committees to look into the matter. The CFI has identified the complainant and the coach, stating that it "stands with the complainant". Meanwhile, the SAI confirmed that it "has received a complaint from a cyclist of inappropriate behavior by a coach during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia".

Information SAI has brought her back

Following the complaint, the SAI has "immediately brought her back to India to ensure her safety and has also constituted a committee to investigate the matter". The association added that the "matter is being dealt (with) on priority and will be resolved shortly".

Return Rest of Indian contingent to return on June 14

According to The Indian Express, the cyclist was a part of Team India in Slovenia to prepare for the Asian Championship scheduled to be held in New Delhi from June 18 to 22. While the cyclist has already returned to India, coach RK Sharma and the rest of the Indian cyclists will likely return on June 14.

Information A look at the CFI probe committee

The CFI's probe committee comprises secretary-general Maninder Pal Singh, Kerala cycling president SS Sudeesh Kumar, Maharashtra coach Dipali Nikam, and CFI assistant secretary VN Singh. "The decision of the committee formed by the SAI will have the full support of the federation," CFI's statement read.

Sharma Head coach of national sprint team

Rajendra Kumar Sharma, also known as RK Sharma, is the head coach of the national sprint team. He was an Air Force HR manager before joining the Cycling Centre. Sharma is believed to have worked with the junior and senior cycling teams. In a statement, the SAI informed that the coach was "appointed on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India".