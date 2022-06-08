Sports

Formula 1 2022: Decoding Lewis Hamilton's poor run this season

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 08, 2022

Lewis Hamilton is sixth this season (Photo credit: Twitter/@LewisHamilton)

The Formula 1 2022 season hasn't gone as planned for Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton, who lost the 2021 World Championship to Max Verstappen in controversial circumstances in the final race, is yet to make any significant impact this season. He is far behind Verstappen in the standings this season, being stationed at sixth. Here we decode Hamilton's poor run this season.

Tally Just the one podium for Hamilton in 2022

Hamilton has managed just one podium finish this season. That came at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, He had finished third in that race behind Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. His performances this season read as 3rd Bahrain GP, 10th Saudi Arabian GP, 4th Australian GP, 13th Emilia Romagna GP, 6th Miami GP, 5th Spanish GP, and 8th Monaco GP.

Standings Hamilton is positioned at sixth place

As far as the Driver Standings are concerned, Hamilton has managed to claim 50 points so far from seven races. He has finished among the points in every race barring the Emilia Romagna GP. His team-mate George Russell has a 34-point advantage and is placed fourth. Russell has collected 84 points, earning two podium finishes.

Analysis Hamilton hasn't found his rhythm as Mercedes lack the bite

Hamilton hasn't been able to find his rhythm this season and Mercedes too have struggled keeping up with the new regulations and changes. At the moment, Mercedes are way behind Red Bull and Ferrari. There is no doubt Hamilton will try to push all the way as the season progresses with Mercedes improving with the upgrades. But a title challenge has virtually ended.

Information Hamilton needs to do well at Azerbaijan GP

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to be held this weekend in Baku. Hamilton will hope to perform well and be amongst the points given there are limitations with the W13. With Lando Norris and Valtteri Bottas catching up, Hamilton needs to be aware.