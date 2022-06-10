Sports

Formula 1 2022: Statistical comparison between Red Bull and Mercedes

The Formula 1 2022 season is shaping up nicely to be a two-way race for the Constructors title between Ferrari and Red Bull Racing. Both teams have set the pace and are ahead of Mercedes. Mercedes dominated the scenes in recent seasons but haven't managed to find a rhythm. Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, we decode the stats between Red Bull and Mercedes.

Standings Red Bull are top of the standings

In the ongoing F1 season, Red Bull Racing lead the scenario with 235 points. They have a 36-point lead over Ferrari (199). Red Bull have pocketed five race wins so far, including nine podium finishes. Meanwhile, Mercedes are placed third, having managed 134 points so far. They have three podium finishes but haven't been able to win a single race.

Context Why does this story matter?

Red Bull Racing have been a step ahead of Mercedes, who have had more issues with the 'porpoising' phenomenon seen this year.

The car violently bounces on its suspension at high speed.

As per Sky Sports, Mercedes have termed this as their main source of all problems.

In trying to mitigate the porpoising, Mercedes have had to sacrifice speed.

Verstappen How has Red Bull's Verstappen performed?

Max Verstappen has fought back after retiring twice in the first three races. He set the fastest lap at Emilia Romagna and Miami GP respectively. Verstappen has won four races this season - Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, Miami GP, and Spanish GP. He has enjoyed five podium finishes (also third in Monaco). Overall, he has 65 podium finishes and 24 race wins.

Hamilton How has Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton performed?

Lewis Hamilton started the season by finishing third at the Bahrain GP. He was behind the Ferrari's Charles Leclec and Carlos Sainz. Hamilton finished 10th at the Saudi Arabian GP, fourth at the Australian GP, 13th at Emilia Romagna GP, sixth at the Miami GP, fifth at the Spanish GP, and eighth at Monaco GP. Overall, he has 183 podiums and 103 race wins.

Duo What about Perez and Russell?

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has four podium finishes this season. He has won the Monaco GP, besides finishing second at the Australian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, and Spanish GP respectively. Mercedes driver George Russell has claimed two podium finishes. He finished third at the Australian GP and Spanish GP respectively. Notably, Russell has finished in the top five at every race this season.

Azerbaijan GP Azerbaijan GP: How did these two teams perform last season?

At the 2021 Azerbaijan GP, Red Bull triumphed in Baku with Perez winning the race. However, his team-mate Verstappen was forced to retire. For Mercedes, both Hamilton (15th) and former driver Valtteri Bottas (12th) failed to claim any points. Russell. who drove for Williams last season, was also forced to retire.

Do you know? A look at the points tally of these drivers

Verstappen leads the 2022 F1 season with 125 points. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is second with 116 points. Perez is third with 110 points. Russell is fourth, having collected 84 points. His team-mate Hamilton is sixth with 50 points so far.