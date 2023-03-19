Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic becomes the oldest goal-scorer in Serie A: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 19, 2023, 09:31 pm 2 min read

Ibrahimovic scored the solitary goal for AC Milan in their 3-1 defeat against Udinese (Source: Twitter/@acmilan)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 41, scored the only goal for AC Milan in their 3-1 defeat to Udinese in Serie A. The Swedish veteran striker's goal in added time in the first half saw him become the oldest goal-scorer in Serie A history. However goals from Roberto Pereyra, Beto and Kingsley Ehizibue saw the Rossoneri suffer their second defeat in three games in the league.

Oldest goal-scorer in Serie A history

Ibrahimovic smashed a rebound from the spot-kick to become the oldest-ever goalscorer in Serie A history at 41 years and 166 days. He surpassed Alessandro Costacurta's (41 years and 25 days) record from 2007. Incidentally, Costacurta also scored a penalty for Milan to establish the record, eventually losing that match to Udinese. Silvio Piola (40 years and 131 days) is third on this list.

How did the match pan out?

Udinese got an early lead when Pereyra scored in the 6th minute after Lazar Smardzic won the ball back in midfield. Late in the first half, Ibrahimovic slotted home from the spot to bring Milan on level terms. But a couple of minutes later, Beto capitalized on a mistake, handing Udinese the lead. Later Kingsley scored the third as Udinese bagged a 3-1 win.

Here are Ibrahimovic's numbers for AC Milan

The Swede has been a prolific goalscorer, especially during his prime. But even at 41, he just keeps netting goals. As per Transfermarkt, Ibrahimovic has smashed 93 goals and provided 35 assists in AC Milan colors. Notably, Ibrahimovic (156 goals) jumped up to the 21st spot in the overall Serie A goals tally, matching Roberto Mancini, Luigi Riva, and Filippo Inzaghi.

Ibrahimovic's struggle with knee injury

The veteran forward has only made 4 appearances for Milan in the current Serie A campaign due to his knee injury. His outing off the bench against Atalanta in February was his first appearance for Milan in 280 days. There were times when he thought of hanging up his boot but he fought with his mind and body to be here.

Milan suffer their 7th Serie A loss this season

Milan are 4th in the Serie A 2022-23 standings and have 48 points from 27 games (W14 D6 L7). Udinese are eighth with 38 points from 27 games. Meanwhile, Napoli lead the show with 71 points from 27 games.