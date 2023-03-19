Sports

Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal crush Crystal Palace: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 19, 2023, 09:24 pm 2 min read

Making his 125th Premier League appearance, Saka now has 29 goal and 25 assists (Source:Twitter/@Arsenal)

Arsenal maintained their solid form in the Premier League 2022-23 season, crushing Crystal Palace 4-1 at the Emirates on Sunday. Bukayo Saka assisted Gabriel Martinelli for the opener in the 28th minute before the England youngster scored Arsenal's second moments before half-time. In the second half, Granit Xhaka scored from Leandro Trossard's assist. Palace pulled one back through Jeffrey Schlupp. Saka added Arsenal's 4th.

Saka and Martinelli keep going on for Arsenal

Making his 125th Premier League appearance, Saka now has 29 goals and 25 assists. In 28 Premier League appearances this season, Saka has raced to 12 goals and 10 assists. Saka has bettered his last season's tally (11). Martinelli netted his 24th Premier League goal in his 85th appearance for the Gunners. In the 2022-23 season, Martinelli has raced to 13 PL goals (A2).

Saka slams this record

As per Opta, Saka (12G 10A) is the first Arsenal player to clock double figures for both goals and assists in a Premier League season since Alexis Sanchez in 2016-17. Indeed, Saka is the only player to have done so in the competition this season.

How did the match pan out?

Wilfried Zaha struck the post for Palace early on before Saka clipped in a cross into the box from the right flank as Martinelli converted with a precise shot. Saka then scored a curler, collecting a loose ball and playing a one-two with defender Ben White. A through ball from Trossard saw Xhaka score before Schlupp got one. However, Saka restored Arsenal's three-goal cushion.

Arsenal race to 69 points

From 28 PL games this season, Arsenal have raced to 69 points, claiming their 22nd win (D3 L3). Arsenal have now scored 66 goals this season, one short of second-placed Manchester City (67). Palace are 12th, with 27 points from 28 games (L13).