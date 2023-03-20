Sports

El Clasico, Barcelona beat Real Madrid in La Liga: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 20, 2023, 03:32 am 3 min read

La Liga 2022-23 leaders Barcelona overcame Real Madrid 2-1

La Liga 2022-23 leaders Barcelona overcame Real Madrid 2-1 at home in a crunch El Clasico clash. Ronald Araujo's own goal gave Real the lead in the 9th minute before the hosts scored via Sergi Roberto on the stroke of half-time. Marco Asensio saw his effort get ruled out by VAR in the 82nd minute. Franck Kessie then scored the winner 10 minutes later.

Barca have a 12-point lead over Real

With this result, Barca have gained a 12-point lead over reigning La Liga champions Real after 26 matchdays. Barca have 68 points, claiming their 22nd win this season (D2, L2). Real have 56 points, suffering their 4th loss of the campaign. Rivals Atletico Madrid are placed 3rd with 51 points from 26 games. Real Sociedad are placed 4th with 48 points.

Key records scripted in the match

Roberto has four goals in 17 appearances in La Liga 2022-23. As per Opta, he has now scored as many as in his previous four seasons in the competition combined (four goals in 83 matches). Araujo scored the first own goal in El Clasico (La Liga) in the 21st Century, besides the first Barcelona own goal across competitions in La Liga since Gerard Pique.

Barca unbeaten at home in La Liga 2022-23

Barca have not lost any of their 13 home league games in 2022-23 (W11 D2). Barca ended Real's five-game unbeaten run in La Liga 2022-23. Barca have conceded just nine goals from 26 league games this season, scoring 49. Barca had 17 attempts, clocking seven shots on target. Real had 3 shots on target from 11 attempts. Barca had 54% ball possession.

186th El Clasico meeting in La Liga

This was the 186th El Clasico meeting in La Liga between the two sides. Barca won their 74th match in the competition. Real have pocketed 77 wins. 35 games have been drawn. Overall in all professional competitions, this was the 253rd meeting. Barca have now won their 100th El Clasico. Real have claimed 101 wins. 52 games have been drawn.

Key records for Kessie and Balde

As per Opta, at 91 minutes and 2 seconds, Kessie's winner was the latest winning goal scored for Barcelona in a La Liga El Clasico game, since Lionel Messi (91:48) in April 2017 (3-2 at Santiago Bernabeu). As per Squawka, Alejandro Balde has now provided more league assists (5) than any other teenager in Europe's top five divisions this season.

How did the match pan out?

Barca were the better side throughout the match and had several moments. However, it was Barca who went down early in the match when Araujo deflected Vinicius Junior's cross. Barca upped the tempo and were rewarded with Roberto's goal just before half-time. Substitute Asensio was deemed offside to see his goal ruled out by VAR before Kessie did the damage, scoring late on.