Nemanja Vidic vs Virgil van Dijk: Decoding their stats

Van Dijk has put in the shift for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool (Source: Twitter/@VirgilvDijk)

Virgil van Dijk has been a stalwart for Liverpool in recent years. He is rated highly by experts but this season his performances haven't been the best. Many believe Van Dijk is nowhere near the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and John Terry. But Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher feels otherwise. He rates the Dutchman to be better than Vidic. We decode the stats.

Why does this story matter?

Van Dijk has put in the shift for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool ever since he joined the club in 2017.

He has since then played a key role in Liverpool's dominance, earning laurels from around the globe.

However, Carragher's comment on Van Dijk being miles ahead of Vidic has fans and critics on social media exchanging views and debating on the same.

Vidic's numbers in the Premier League

Vidic joined Manchester United in 2005 and in 211 Premier League appearances, he registered 95 clean sheets, besides scoring 15 goals and making three assists. Vidic had a 75% rate in terms of successful tackles. He clocked 368 interceptions 2,232 clearances, and 935 recoveries. He scored one own goal and had three errors leading to goals. He also made four clearances off the line.

Van Dijk's numbers in the Premier League

Former Southampton player Van Dijk has made 220 appearances in the Premier League to date. He has kept 90 clean sheets, besides scoring 20 goals and making four assists. Van Dijk has a 68% rate in terms of successful tackles. He has clocked 338 interceptions 1,133 clearances, and 1,170 recoveries, besides three clearances off the line. He has four errors leading to goals.

PL: Vidic clocked eight match-winning goals to Van Dijk's four

As per Statman Dave, Vidic clocked eight match-winning goals in the Premier League compared to Van Dijk's four. Meanwhile. Carragher said former Liverpool player Fernando Torres dominated against Vidic. However, Torres scored just three goals in 15 appearances against Vidic.

Vidic and Van Dijk's achievements in the Premier League

Vidic is a two-time Premier League Player of the Season award winner, doing so in 2008-09 and 2010-11. He won the Premier League on five occasions. He won one Player of the Month award (January 2009). Van Dijk has lifted one Player of the Season award (2018-19). He has won one Premier League honor, besides winning one Premier League Player of the Month award.

Both players have earned success with their respective clubs

Besides his five Premier League titles, Vidic bagged three League Cup trophies and five FA Community Shields. He also won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2008. Meanwhile, Van Dijk has won the Champions League in 2018-19, besides a PL honor in 2019-20. He has won the EFL Cup, Community Shield, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, and FA Cup as well.

