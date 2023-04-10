Sports

IPl 2023, DC vs MI: Here is the statistical preview

IPl 2023, DC vs MI: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 10, 2023, 07:28 pm 2 min read

MI's Tim David has a T20 strike rate of 162.18 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will see Delhi Capitals cross swords against Mumbai Indians. The exciting clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 11 (Tuesday). Both teams are yet to register a win this season and will be keen to get off the mark. Here is the statistical preview

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have played each other a total of 32 times, and it has mostly been very close encounters. MI have the upper hand with 17 victories, but DC isn't far away with their 15 wins. In the last meeting, MI prevailed over DC by five wickets. Mumbai chased down the 160-run target with ease. Ishan Kishan starred with a 48-run knock.

Here are the key performers for DC

David Warner has scored 158 runs in three matches this season. He has amassed 666 runs in 20 matches against MI at 41.62. Manish Pandey has also accumulated 709 runs against MI at 37.31. DC will be hoping that he regains his form. Kuldeep Yadav has scalped seven wickets against MI in eight matches. Khaleel Ahmed has picked up three wickets this season.

Here are the key performers for MI

Rohit Sharma has slammed 912 runs against DC in 32 matches. He is the second-highest run-scorer against DC in the IPL. In 22 IPL matches against DC, Piyush Chawla has scalped 23 wickets at 25.08. He is the joint-second-highest wicket-taker against DC in IPL. Tilak Varma, who scored 397 runs last season in 14 matches, has slammed an unbeaten 84 against RCB this season.

Here are the approaching milestones

Rohit (5,901) needs 99 runs to complete 6,000 IPL runs. He will be the third batter to reach the rare milestone. Tim David is only five runs away from completing 3,500 runs in T20s. He has a T20 strike rate of 162.18. Chawla (158)may steer clear of Sunil Narine and needs three wickets to match Ravichandran Ashwin (161) in the IPL wickets tally.

Poll Who will score more runs?