WPL 2023 Final Preview: Dominant DC up against confident MI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 25, 2023, 02:05 pm 3 min read

The two teams met twice in the league stage (Source: Twitter/@wpl20)

Delhi Capitals will meet Mumbai Indians in the final of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) on Sunday (March 26). The two teams have played some excellent brand of cricket this season and would be raring to get their hands on the coveted trophy. Notably, both teams have lost just two games apiece this season. Here is the preview of the summit clash.

Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the contest. The surface here has been helpful to batters and fans can expect another high-scoring contest. Meanwhile, spinners can play a significant part in the middle overs. The final match will get underway at 7:30 PM IST and will be telecast on Sports18. Live Streaming can be done on the JioCinema app.

Probable XI of the two teams:

Delhi Capitals Probable XI: Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

A look at their campaigns

Both DC and MI won six of their eight games in the league stage, finishing in the top two. DC topped the table due to a higher net run rate. While DC advanced to the final straightaway, MI thrashed UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator to join DC. The two sides met twice in the league stage and clinched one match apiece.

Clash of the Titans

As both sides are studded with match-winners, determining the favorites won't be easy. DC have been formidable in the batting department as they posted over 200 in two of their three games while batting first. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur's team, who clinched their first five games, has been excellent in all three departments. A thumping win in the Eliminator would have further boosted their morale.

Here are the key performers

With 310 runs in eight games, DC skipper Meg Lanning is the leading run-getter this season. Shafali Verma has accumulated 241 runs at a tremendous strike rate of 182.58. For Mumbai, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Harmanpreet have scored over 240 runs. While's spinner Saika Ishaque (15) has been MI's most-successful bowler, pacer Shikha Pandey (10) has been DC's best bet with the ball.

A look at the Fantasy Dream11 options

Dream11 option 1: Yastika Bhatia, Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (VC), Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong Dream11 option 2: Yastika Bhatia, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp, Hayley Matthews (VC), Shikha Pandey Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong