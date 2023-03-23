Sports

Former Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer announces international retirement: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 23, 2023, 12:18 pm 2 min read

Coetzer finishes as Scotland's highest run-getter (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. He called a time on his international career to take up a role as the assistant coach with Northern Diamonds in the Women's Hundred. Notably, Coetzer retires as Scotland's highest run-getter across all formats (ODIs and T20Is). Here we look at his stats at the highest level.

Why does this story matter?

Coetzer made his international debut in a T20I versus Ireland in August 2008.

The right-handed batter didn't take long in cementing his place in the side.

His brilliance with the bat earned him the captaincy of the Scotland team.

He stepped down from the role in May 2022 and also retired from T20Is.

The 38-year-old has now decided to retire from ODIs as well.

What did Coetzer say?

"I don't ever think there's a perfect time for a decision like this, but I've been considering my options for some time, and an opportunity came up which was too good to turn down," Coetzer said in a retirement announcement through Cricket Scotland. "The balance that the Scotland team needs at this time was outweighed by the opportunity for me to move into coaching."

A look at his international career

With 3,192 runs in 89 games at 38.92, Coetzer finishes as Scotland's leading run-getter in ODIs. The tally includes five tons and 21 fifties. He accumulated 1,495 in 70 T20Is at 22.65 with the help of six fifties. Among Scotland players, only Richie Berrington (1,784) has garnered more runs in the format. As a captain, he boasts 46 wins in 86 international games.

Feats as skipper

Under him, Scotland recorded a 26-run win over Zimbabwe in an ODI in 2017, their first-ever international win over a full-member team. Coetzer slammed a century (109). A year later, he led the team to a historic six-run win over the then-top-ranked ODI team England in the Edinburgh ODI. He guided Scotland to the Super-12 stage of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.