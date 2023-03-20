Sports

WPL 2023: GG's Dayalan Hemalatha slams her maiden fifty

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 20, 2023, 05:14 pm 2 min read

Hemalatha scored 57 runs (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Gujarat Giants star Dayalan Hemalatha struck her maiden fifty in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) clash versus UP Warriorz. The right-handed batter went after the bowlers from the outset and gathered runs all over the park. She ended up scoring 57 off 33 deliveries, a knock laced with six boundaries and three sixes. Hemalatha powered GG to 178/6 while batting first.

A power-packed knock from Hemalatha

Hemalatha arrived to bat at number four with the scorecard reading 45/2. She joined forces with Ashleigh Gardner and the duo added 93 runs for the fourth wicket. Hemalatha was the aggressor in the partnership as she reached her fifty off just 30 deliveries. The 28-year-old eventually fell prey to Parshavi Chopra in the 17th over.

Maiden fifty for Hemalatha

As mentioned, this was Hemalatha's maiden fifty in the competition. She couldn't do much earlier in the competition as her previous scores read 16*, 1, 6, 5, 16, 21*, and 29*.The dasher has now raced to 151 runs in the competition (SR: 157.29).

How did GG's innings pan out?

Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bat at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. They got off to a stellar start with openers Sophia Dunkley (23) and Laura Wolvaardt (17) adding 40 runs inside four overs. Though GG suffered a small collapse, Hemalatha and Gardener (60) helped the side post a strong total. ﻿Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Parshavi Chopra scalped two wickets apiece.

Must-win game for Gujarat

Gujarat, who are currently last in the table, are standing in their final league game. They need a win to keep their outside chances of making it to the playoffs alive. UPW, meanwhile, can seal a berth in the next stage with a win.