India vs Australia, 2nd ODI preview: Rohit Sharma returns

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 18, 2023, 12:37 pm 3 min read

KL Rahul hammered a fluent 75* in the opener (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India will look the seal the three-match series in the second ODI versus Australia on Sunday (March 19). The hosts claimed a five-wicket victory in the opener, which was a low-scoring affair. Regular Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the first game due to personal commitments, will rejoin the team. Meanwhile, the Aussies have plenty of issues to ponder upon. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Visakhapatnam's Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will host the duel. The track here is usually favorable for batting. Virat Kohli owns three ODI tons in six outings here. Dew can play a part as sides chasing have nine wins in 14 ODIs here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar (paid subscription).

Here's the head-to-head record

India and Australia have locked horns in 144 ODIs to date. India have claimed 54 wins to Australia's 80. 10 matches have had no results. At home, the Men in Blue boast 30 wins and as many defeats against the Aussies (NR: 5). Notably, Australia were the last team to win an ODI series against India in India (3-2 in 2019).

How did the 1st ODI pan out?

Batting first, Australia lost an early wicket before Mitchell Marsh (81) and Steve Smith (22) added a solid 72-run stand. A middle-order collapse meant the visitors were folded for 188. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami claimed three wickets apiece. In reply, the hosts were tottering at 39/4 before KL Rahul (75*) stitched match-winning partnerships with stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya (25) and Ravindra Jadeja (45*).

Can the Aussies bounce back?

Though Australia fielded a long batting line-up in the opener, they lost their final eight wickets for 59 runs. Besides Marsh, none of their batters could touch the 30-run mark. ﻿Mitchell Starc's 3/49 was among the few positives for the visitors. For India, Ishan Kishan (3) again threw away his chance and he is set to make way for Rohit.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav Australia (Probable XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Here are the key performers

KL Rahul has accumulated 351 runs versus Australia at 50.14 (50s: 3). As per ESPNcricinfo, Mohammed Siraj owns most wickets (26) in the powerplay overs in ODIs since the start of 2022. Mitchell Starc owns 20 wickets in just 14 ODIs versus India at 36.05. Australia's captain for the series, Steve Smith owns 1,145 ODI runs versus India at 60.26.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

