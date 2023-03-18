Sports

NZ vs SL: Williamson, Nicholls's double-tons tighten NZ's grip

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 18, 2023, 11:31 am 3 min read

Williamson smashed his sixth double-ton in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand are all over Sri Lanka in the ongoing second and final Test. After declaring their first innings at 580/4, the Kiwis bowled with discipline with the new ball. Hence, SL wasre 26/2 at stumps on the second day. Meanwhile, the day belonged to Kane Williamson (215) and Henry Nicholls (200*) who mustered brilliant double-centuries. Here's how the second day proceeded.

A look at Day 2 summary

NZ resumed at their overnight score of 155/2. Williamson and Nicholls batted with precision, sending the Lankans on the back foot even further. The duo neutralized the SL bowling attack and stitched a record 363-run stand for the third wicket. In the process, both batters advanced to their double tons as NZ declared at 580/4. In reply, SL got off to a shaky start.

Sixth double-ton for Williamson

Williamson, who plundered a match-winning 121* in the opener, played another sensational knock and hammered his sixth Test double-ton. Among active players, only former Indian skipper Virat Kohli (7) boasts more double-centuries in the longest format. It was overall his 28th ton in the format and a fifth one versus SL. He ended up scoring 215 off 296 balls (23 fours, 2 sixes).

8,000 runs for Williamson

During his stay, Williamson became the first NZ batter to complete 8,000 Test runs. He now owns 8,124 runs at a sensational average of 54.89. Australia's Steve Smith (8,792), his compatriot David Warner (8,158), England's Joe Root (10,948), and Kohli (8,416) are the only active players with more Test runs. Only Smith (30) and Root (29) boast more Test tons among current players.

Maiden Test double-hundred for Nicholls

Notably, this was Nicholls' maiden double-hundred in the format. He walked back unbeaten on 200 off 240 balls as the declaration came right after he reached the milestone (15 fours, 4 sixes). Such was the southpaw's acceleration that his final 100 runs came off just 67 balls. He now boasts 2,948 Test runs at 38.78 (100s: 9, 50s: 12).

Historic partnership

Williamson and Nicholls' partnership of 363 is the fifth-highest for an NZ pair in Tests. The pair is also placed 3rd on this list, having added 369 runs versus Pakistan in the 2021 Christchurch Test. Don Bradman & Bill Ponsford and Ricky Ponting & Michael Clarke are the only other pairs with multiple 350-plus partnerships in Tests. Both Australian pairs own two such stands.

Do you know?

Williamson and Nicholls became the first NZ pair to slam double-tons in the same innings. As per statistician Deepu Narayan, this is the 18th instance overall of two batters getting the milestone in the same innings.

Forgettable outing for SL bowlers

It was a horrendous forgettable for all the Lankan bowlers. Kasun Rajitha (2/126), Dhananjaya de Silva (1/75), and Prabath Jayasuriya (1/86) were the wicket-takers for SL. Moreover, pacer Lahiru Kumara went wicketless and conceded runs at 6.6, having bowled 25 overs. Asitha Fernando also went wicketless after bowling 26 overs, conceding 110 runs at 4.2.

SL off to a poor start

While the visitors would have aimed for a strong response, they are off to a poor start. Oshada Fernando (6) and Kusal Mendis (0) perished cheaply as SL were 26/2 at stumps. Playing his first Test after over six years, Doug Bracewell and Matt Henry were the wicket-takers. Meanwhile, SL skipper and opener Dimuth Karunaratne (16) and night-watchman Prabath Jayasuriya (4) returned unbeaten.