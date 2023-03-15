Sports

RCB's Ellyse Perry records her first WPL wicket, takes three-fer

Perry took three wickets for 16 runs (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled out UP Warriorz for 135 in the 13th match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry mowed down UPW's batting line-up, taking three wickets. Interestingly, she took her first WPL wicket in this match. Perry was wicketless in each of RCBW's first five matches.

Perry uproots Deepti and Harris

Perry, who was wicketless in the tournament before this match, picked two wickets in the 16th over. She first dismissed Deepti Sharma, who smashed a 19-ball 22. This broke the 69-run stand between Deepti and the dangerous Grace Harris. In the same over, Perry got the big fish, Harris. The latter smacked 46 off 32 balls (5 fours and 2 sixes).

Perry was the pick of RCBW's bowlers

Perry dismissed Shweta Sehrawat in her final over to extend her tally to three wickets. The former conceded just 16 runs in four overs. Therefore, Perry was the pick of RCBW's bowlers in the match. Besides, Devine and Shobana snapped up two wickets each. Both of them conceded less than 30 runs. Schutt and Shreyanka Patil took one wicket each.