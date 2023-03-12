Sports

Bangladesh win 2nd T20I versus England, seal series: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 12, 2023, 07:30 pm 2 min read

Bangladesh overcame England in the 2nd T20I on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh overcame England in the 2nd T20I on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Batting first, England managed a paltry 117/10 in 20 overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed a four-fer.' In response, the hosts sealed a four-wicket win in 18.5 overs (120/6). Najmul Hossain Shanto was unbeaten on 46. Here's more.

Bangladesh claim a victory over England

England didn't get the desired momentum with the bat and lost wickets at key junctures. Barring Phil Salt and Ben Duckett, no other player managed a 20-plus score. Mustafizur Rahman managed 1/19 from his four overs. Shakib Al Hasan claimed 1/13 from three overs. In response, Bangladesh rode on Shanto's brilliance to respond well. England did pick crucial scalps but 117 did them in.

Key numbers for the Bangladesh bowlers

Mustafizur (1/19) has raced to 99 scalps in the format for Bangladesh at 22.04. Mehidy registered his maiden four-wicket haul. He finished with a match-winning 4/12 from his four overs. He has 12 scalps in 20 matches. Hasan Mahmud managed 1/10 from 2 overs. He now has 16 scalps from 12 games. Taskin Ahmed (1/27) has 38 scalps. Meanwhile, Shakib has 130 scalps.

Archer and Shanto claim these numbers

Jofra Archer managed 3/13 from his 4 overs. He now has 18 scalps at 22.83. Meanwhile, Shanto scored a patient 46, slamming three fours. He forged crucial stands with Towhid Hridoy and Mehidy. Number 3 batter Shanto has raced to 481 runs at 28.29.