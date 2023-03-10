Sports

BAN vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 10, 2023, 06:13 pm 3 min read

Bangladesh will be high on confidence as they won their maiden T20I against England in the first encounter of the three-match series on Thursday. And now, Bangladesh will look to carry the momentum forward and wrap up the T20I series when they square off on Sunday. For England, Jos Buttler will hope to see his team show more hunger. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing and broadcast details

The Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur will host the second T20I between Bangladesh and England. The average first-inning total at the venue is 140. Spinners will get help from the pitch, whereas pacers will also look to mix up their offerings. There is no broadcast of this match in India, but fans can live stream the game on Fancode (paid subscription) from 2:30 PM IST.

Here's the head-to-head record

Bangladesh's win in the last T20I was their first-ever versus England. It was also the second-ever match played against England in this format. Hence there's nothing to separate the two sides as both teams have won once against each other. England had earlier beaten Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. England won that match by eight wickets.

Conditions hand the hosts an edge over England

Bangladesh were superb in the first match and bowled well at the death. The aggression showed by the batters thereafter was laudable. The conditions will give the hosts an advantage. Shakib Al Hasan is Bangladesh's vital cog. For England, Buttler needs to continue his stunning form whereas Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, and Moeen Ali also need to deliver. England need a complete performance.

A look at the Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud. England: Jos Buttler (c and wk), Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley.

Here's a look at the key performers

Shakib Al Hasan has picked 129 T20I wickets and he is the second-highest wicket-taker in this format, only behind Tim Southee. Buttler is in fiery form and has scored 2,669 runs. He scored a blazing 67 in the first match. Mustafizur Rahman has picked 98 T20I wickets, second highest among Bangladeshi bowlers and joint sixth-highest wicket-taker overall.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Litton Das, Najmul Shanto, Jos Buttler (c), Dawid Malan, Phil Salt, Moeen Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Litton Das, Najmul Shanto, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Moeen Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Sam Curran, Mustafizur Rahman, Jofra Archer.