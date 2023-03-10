Sports

India vs Australia, 4th Test: Visitors dominate Day 2 proceedings

Aussie dominated Day 2 of the 4th Test

Australia have tightened their grip over the ongoing fourth and final Test versus India. At stumps on the second day, India are 36/0 after Australia finished their first innings at 480. While Usman Khawaja stole the show with a brilliant 180-run knock, Cameron Green also smoked a hundred (114). Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a fifer. Here we look at the proceedings of Day 2.

A look at the Day 2 summary

Australia resumed Day 2 on their overnight score of 255/4. Green and Khawaja continued to toil visitors and recorded a historic 208-run stand for the fifth wicket. While Green perished shortly after recording his maiden Test ton, Khawaja recorded his second-highest Test score. Ashwin finished with 6/91 as the Indians toiled hard. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are unbeaten.

A historic hundred from Khawaja

Khawaja played a marathon knock at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and ended up scoring a 422-ball 180 (21 fours). The southpaw slammed the third-highest Test score by an Aussie batter in India. Dean Jones (210 in 1986) and Matthew Hayden (203 in 2001) rank ahead of him. He became only the fourth Aussie opener to smoke a 150-plus Test score on Indian soil.

His second-highest score in Tests

This was Khawaja's fifth 150-plus score and his second-highest score in Tests. His highest Test score of 195* was recorded vs South Africa earlier this year. The 36-year-old now owns 4,495 Test runs in 60 Tests at 47.82 (50s: 21, 100: 14). He has raced to 531 runs in eight Tests versus India at 37.92 (50s: 3, 100: 1).

Green smokes his maiden Test ton

Green, who mustered his maiden Test hundred, ended up scoring 114 off 170 balls (18 fours). He has raced to 941 runs in 20 Tests at 37.64. Besides a ton, he also owns six fifties in Tests. Interestingly, his previous highest Test score of 84 was also recorded versus India. The pace-bowling all-rounder also boasts 23 Test wickets at 30.39 (5W: 1).

A historic partnership between Green and Khawaja

Khawaja and Green added 208 runs for the fifth wicket. This is the second-highest partnership for Australia in Tests on Indian soil. Kim Hughes and Allan Border hold the top spot, having added 222 runs in the 1979 Chennai Test.

A much-needed wicket for Axar

Khawaja was dismissed by left-arm spinner Axar Patel. The opener was trapped in front of the wickets. Notably, Khawaja's dismissal was Axar's first Test wicket in 47.4 overs. This is the longest gap between two wickets for him in Tests.

32nd fifer for Ashwin

Ashwin, who claimed 6/91, recorded his 32nd five-wicket haul in Tests and 26th on Indian soil. Among Indians, only Anil Kumble owns more Test fifers (35). He has raced to 113 wickets in 22 Tests versus Australia at 28.1 (5W: 7). The offie has equaled Nathan Lyon's tally of most wickets in India-Australia Tests. Ashwin now owns 473 wickets in 92 Tests at 23.86.

Rohit, Gill survive the challenging overs

India arrived to bat at the twilight of the day's play and finished at 36/0. Openers Rohit Sharma (17*) and Shubman Gill (18*) batted with intent as the scorecard kept moving. India currently have a deficit of 444 runs.