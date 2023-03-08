Sports

Jess Jonassen delivers a match-winning performance versus UP Warriorz

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 08, 2023, 12:41 pm 2 min read

Australian cricketer Jess Jonassen delivered a match-winning performance versus UP Warriorz in the 5th match of the inaugural Women's Premier League 2023. Playing for the Delhi Capitals, Jonassen managed a superb 20-ball 42*, helping her side manage 211/4 in 20 overs. Jonassen then dished out a spell of 3/43 from her four overs, restricting Warriorz to 169/5. Here are the details.

A superb show with the bat

Jonassen came to the crease when her side was 144/4 in the 15th over. She showed her intentions and played some gorgeous shots. Her knock was laced with three fours and three maximums (SR: 210.00). She also shared a 60-plus stand alongside Jemimah Rodrigues to help DCW get past the 200-run mark (211). Her quality knock helped DCW get those extra runs.

3 scalps for Jonassen

Jonassen was pick of the DCW bowlers and managed 3/43. She got the key wicket of her international team-mate Alyssa Healy (24) in the 4th over. In the same over, she dismissed Kiran Navgire (2) to keep the Warriorz reeling at 31/2. In the 17th over, Jonassen then got the better of Devika Vaidya, who managed a 21-ball 23.

Here is the match summary

Just like their tournament opener, DCW openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma came out all guns blazing after UPW elected to field. The duo shared a 67-run stand before Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, and Jonassen guided the Capitals past 200. Rodrigues and Jonassen added 67 runs. In response, Tahlia McGrath added a valuable 90* for UP, but they fell short (169/5).