Bangladesh vs England, T20Is: Here is the statistical preview

Mar 08, 2023

Bangladesh and England have faced each other just once in the 20-over format (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh and England gear up for a three-match T20I series, starting March 9 in Chattogram. England claimed the recently concluded ODI series by a 2-1 margin. 2022 ICC T20 World Cup champions England could prove to be a handful for the Bangladeshis, who will want to see some elevation. Ahead of a crunch series, we present the statistical preview.

ENG have a 1-0 record over Bangladesh

Bangladesh and England have faced each other just once in the 20-over format (ICC T20 World Cup 2021). England won that encounter by eight wickets with 35 balls remaining. Notably, this is the maiden bilateral series between the two teams in the shortest format.

Key performers in the solitary encounter between BAN and ENG

Jason Roy owns the only fifty-plus score in the solitary match between the two sides. He hammered 61 runs, smashing five fours and three sixes. For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim is the top run-scorer with 29. In terms of wickets, Tymal Mills leads the show with figures worth 3/27. Liam Livingstone follows suit (2/15). Shoriful Islam remains the only wicket-taker for Bangladesh (1/26).

Key records on offer for England players

Dawid Malan has 1,748 runs for England at 38.94. He needs 12 more to surpass Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 1,759 runs. Jos Buttler has 2,602 runs at 34.69. He can go past Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (2,635). Chris Jordan has 95 scalps at 27.06. He is five shy of reaching the 100 wickets mark. Adil Rashid (93 scalps) needs 7 more to reach triple digits.

Key records on offer for Bangladesh players

Shakib Al Hasan is the second-highest wicket-taker in the 20-over format with 128 scalps under his belt at 21.21. He needs 7 wickets in the series to go past Tim Southee (134). Mustafizur Rahman has 97 scalps at 21.94. He is three short of 100 wickets. Shakib has scored 2,243 runs at 23.12. He is in line to surpass KL Rahul's tally (2,265).

Bangladesh squad (first two T20Is)

Bangladesh (first two T20Is): Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mustafizur Rahman, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy.

ENG squad for the series

England squad: Jos Buttler (captain and wk), Phil Salt (wk), Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes.