Women's Premier League 2023: Shafali Verma slams her maiden half-century

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 05, 2023, 05:39 pm 2 min read

The 19-year-old slammed a 45-ball 84 (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Young Indian opener Shafali Verma has slammed her maiden half-century of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The 19-year-old hammered a 45-ball 84 in Delhi Capitals' maiden encounter in the tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Shafali shared a 162-run stand for the opening wicket with skipper Meg Lanning after RCB invited them to bat. DC eventually managed 223/2.

A sensational knock by Shafali

Shafali was sensational for DCW. She brought up her fifty off just 31 balls and then continued to excel with her flair for hitting boundaries. She was dismissed for 84 in the 15th over. Shafali struck 10 fours and four sixes, striking at a staggering 186.67. Meanwhile, Aussie skipper Lanning smoked a 43-ball 72. She slammed 14 fours, striking at 167.44.

DC bagged Shafali for Rs. 2 crore

The Delhi-based franchise bought Shafali for a staggering sum of Rs. 2 crore in the WPL 2023 auction. Shafali is one of the most destructive batters going around, and her records in WT20I cricket state the same.

T20I career stats of Shafali

Currently the 15th-ranked batter in Women's T20Is, Shafali has been nothing but sensational in the format. She made her WT20I debut against South Africa in 2019. She has since clubbed 1,333 runs across 56 matches for India Women. She averages 24.23 and strikes at a healthy rate of 132.11. The dasher has struck five half-centuries, with a personal best of 73 versus West Indies.