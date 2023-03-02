Sports

Nathan Lyon becomes most successful spinner against India (Tests): Stats

Nathan Lyon becomes most successful spinner against India (Tests): Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 02, 2023, 02:49 pm 2 min read

Lyon now has the most wickets by a spinner against India in Test cricket

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon continues his exploits in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. He unlocked a massive achievement on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Lyon now has the most wickets by a spinner against India in Test cricket. He surpassed Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan in this regard. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Lyon is one of Australia's greatest servants in Tests. He is Australia's second-most successful spinner after veteran Shane Warne.

Lyon's expertise has helped Australia win several momentous matches, especially against India.

And, breaking Muralitharan's long-standing record (Test wickets against India) is no mean feat.

Lyon dismissed Indian opener Shubman Gill in the second innings of the 3rd Test to reach this landmark.

Lyon surpasses Muralitharan

In a career spanning nearly two decades, Muralitharan scalped 105 wickets from 22 Tests against India at an average of 32.61. Lyon now has 108 Test wickets against the Indians at an average of 33.06. On the overall list, the Australian is only behind veteran seamer James Anderson, who owns 139 wickets against India in the format.

One of three off-spinners with over 450 Test wickets

In December 2022, Lyon became the second off-spinner after Muralitharan to have taken 450 wickets in Test cricket. His Indian counterpart Ravichandran Ashwin later joined Lyon on this list. In terms of Test wickets, Lyon is behind Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), Anderson (685), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (576), Glenn McGrath (563), and Courtney Walsh (519).

Career stats of Lyon

Standing in his 118th Test, Lyon has now completed 474 wickets in the format at a 31-plus average. The tally includes 22 fifers (10W: 3). As stated, Lyon is the only Australian bowler to scalp 100 or more Test wickets against India. Eight of his 22 Test fifers have been recorded versus India. Lyon's best match figures read 13/154.

Lyon dismisses Cheteshwar Pujara for 12th time

Lyon dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for one in India's first innings in Indore. Lyon has now dismissed Pujara 12 times in the longest format. Only Anderson has dismissed the Indian batter as many times in the format.