Sports

R Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev in terms of international wickets

R Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev in terms of international wickets

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 02, 2023, 02:11 pm 2 min read

Ashwin now has 689 wickets from 269 matches at 25.95

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is now India's third-highest wicket-taker in international cricket. He surpassed legend Kapil Dev in this regard on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Ashwin dismissed Alex Carey in the morning session to attain this feat. The former is already India's most successful off-spinner in Test cricket. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

India bowled out Australia for 197 in the first innings after putting up 109.

Australia, who resumed the day at 156/4, succumbed to the Indian bowlers in the first session on Day 2.

Umesh Yadav and Ashwin cleaned up Australia's lower order, having shared six wickets.

In the process, Ashwin went past Kapil in terms of international wickets.

Third-most international wickets for India

Ashwin, who made his international debut in 2010, now has 689 wickets from 269 matches at 25.95. As many as 466 of these wickets have come in Test cricket. He overtook India's most successful pacer Kapil, who took 687 wickets across formats in his illustrious career. Ashwin is now the third-highest wicket-taker (internationals) among Indians after Anil Kumble (953) and Harbhajan Singh (707).

Over 400 international wickets in India

Ashwin is one of two Indians to have taken over 400 international wickets on Indian soil, the other being Kumble (476). Ashwin owns 416 wickets in this regard at an average of 22.51. Harbhajan Singh is his closest rival (376).

A look at Ashwin's Test numbers

Ashwin made his Test debut against WI in 2011. He has scalped over 466 wickets in 91 matches (5WI: 31). He has taken 329 scalps at home, averaging just above 20. He owns 133 and four wickets at away and neutral venues, respectively. Earlier in the series, Ashwin became the fastest Indian to complete 450 Test wickets, accomplishing the milestone in 89 Tests.

The number one Test bowler

Ashwin recently dethroned England pacer James Anderson as the top-ranked bowler in Tests. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the same on Wednesday (March 1). Ashwin has been on a roll in the ongoing four-match Test series versus Australia. With a rating of 864, Ashwin is now sitting pretty at the top of the rankings. Meanwhile, Anderson has now slipped to second place (859).