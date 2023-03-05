Sports

Women's Premier League 2023: DC manage 223/2 versus RCB

Mar 05, 2023

DCW skipper Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma set the tone of the innings with a fiery 162-run partnership (Source: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals posted a significant score of 223/2 versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League on Sunday. In the afternoon game, DCW skipper Meg Lanning and fellow opener Shafali Verma set the tone of the innings with a fiery 162-run partnership. Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp contributed as well to help their side post a 220-plus score.

A solid start for DCW in the PP overs

DCW openers Shafali and Lanning added 57 runs in the powerplay overs. Notably, the two smacked Sophie Devine for 20 runs in the sixth over. 10 boundaries were managed in the first six overs (4s 9, 6s 1). After a tidy first over by Renuka Singh, Megan Schutt conceded 14 in the second. Five different bowlers were used by RCBW in the powerplay.

DCW maintain the scoring rate in middle overs

DCW openers continued from where they left off in the powerplay. In the middle overs (7-15), the two maintained a lot of consistency and scored at a brisk pace. Asha Shobana gave away 22 runs in the ninth over. Shafali smacked her for two sixes in that over. After 15 overs, DCW were 164/2, having added 107 runs in the middle overs.

Shafali and Lanning shine for DCW

Shafali was sensational for DCW. She brought up her fifty off just 31 balls and then continued to excel with her flair for hitting boundaries. She was dismissed for 84 in the 15th over. Shafali struck 10 fours and four sixes, striking at a staggering 186.67. Meanwhile, Aussie skipper Lanning smoked a 43-ball 72. She slammed 14 fours, striking at 167.44.

Knight claims two wickets in an over

England's Heather Knight (2/40) struck twice in the 15th over. She teased Lanning, who went down the track for a flick and ended up being bowled. And then moments later, the dangerous Shafali also departed, trying to go for the big shot and being caught.

Rodrigues and Kapp excel at the death

Rodrigues (22*) and Kapp (39*) did well in the death overs for DCW. Both players added a 50-plus stand and made sure the base created paid dividends. 59 runs were scored in the final five overs.