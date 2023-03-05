Sports

WPL 2023, UW vs GG: Sneh Rana elects to bat

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Parth Dhall Mar 05, 2023, 07:02 pm 2 min read

The DY Patil Stadium will host the encounter (Source: Twitter/@iplt20)

The second match of the blockbuster Sunday in the Women's Premier League (WPL) will see UP Warriorz face the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. While the Warriorz will be looking to kickstart their campaign with a win, GG will be looking to start afresh after yesterday's thrashing against MI. GG skipper Sneh Rana has won the toss and elected to bat.

Here are the two teams

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar.

Pitch Report, timing, and broadcast details

We will go back to where it all started yesterday, the DY Patil Stadium for this epic clash. The average first innings score at this venue is 179. Viacom 18 owns WPL's broadcasting rights, so fans can watch the live telecast on Sports 18, Sports Khel, Colors Cinema, Colors Tamil, and Colors Kannada Cinema. JioCinema will provide live streaming.

Beth Mooney to miss the game

GG regular skipper Beth Mooney has been ruled out of the game. She twisted her ankle while batting in the tournament opener against MI. Mooney retired hurt without scoring in that game. India's Sneh Rana is leading GG in place of Mooney.

A look at the UP Warriorz squad

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav (Wicketkeeper), Simran Shaikh.