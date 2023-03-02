Sports

SA vs WI, 1st Test: Kemar Roach completes 11th fifer

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 02, 2023, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Roach stood out with figures of 5/47 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies pace spearhead Kemar Roach shone with a five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. He ran through South Africa's batting order in phases as they were bundled out for 116. In the process, Roach took his 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Here are the key stats.

Roach stood out with figures of 5/47

South Africa were bundled out for 342 after electing to bat. For WI, Alzarri Joseph finished with a five-wicket haul. SA then dismissed WI for 212, with pacer Anrich Nortje taking a five-wicket haul. The Caribbeans bounced back by bowling out the Proteas for 116. Roach stood out with figures worth 5/47 in 10 overs. Notably, only three SA batters scored in double figures.

A look at his career stats

Roach made his Test debut in July 2009 against Bangladesh in Kingstown. In a career spanning over a decade, Roach has scalped 260 wickets from 76 Tests at an average of 27.12. The one in Centurion was the 11th five-wicket haul of his Test career. Roach now has 29 wickets against South Africa in the format at an average of 22.47.

Roach surpasses Joel Garner

In June 2022, Roach became only the sixth bowler from West Indies to reach the 250-wicket mark in Test cricket. He has joined several West Indian greats on the elite tally. The list includes Courtney Walsh (519), Curtly Ambrose (405), Malcolm Marshall (376), and Lance Gibbs (309). In Centurion, Roach left behind WI legend Joel Garner (259) in terms of Test wickets.

Roach has this distinction

Roach is the only bowler from West Indies to have snapped up 250 Test wickets in the last 27 years. He became the first West Indian player to reach the feat since Ambrose. The latter registered his 250th Test wicket in February 1995.