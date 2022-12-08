Sports

AUS vs WI, D/N Test: Labuschagne, Head centuries dictate play

AUS vs WI, D/N Test: Labuschagne, Head centuries dictate play

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 08, 2022, 07:46 pm 2 min read

Australia posted a significant score of 330/3 (Photo credit: Twitter/@CricketAus)

Australia dominated the scenes versus West Indies on Day 1 of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The Day 1 of the D/N Test saw Australia post a significant score of 330/3 in 89 overs at stumps. Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head remained unbeaten, adding a 199-run stand for the 4th wicket. Earlier, Usman Khawaja slammed his 19th Test fifty.

Two solid partnerships on offer

Australia were helped by two defiant stands on Day 1 in Adelaide. After David Warner's early dismissal, Khawaja and Labuschagne added 95 runs for the second wicket. And then when West Indies fought back to leave Australia on 131/3, Labuschagne and Head joined hands to forge a stunning 199-run effort. These two partnerships deflated the West Indies bowlers and lend Australia a voice.

Khawaja completes 1,000 runs in 2022

Khawaja scored a 62-run knock from 129 balls, slamming nine fours. The southpaw has raced to 1,021 runs this year at an astounding average of 85.08. He registered his fifth fifty in Tests this year. He also has four centuries. Khawaja is only behind England duo Joe Root (1,069) and Jonny Bairtstow (1,061) in terms of Test runs in 2022.

Head brings up his 5th Test century

Head scored 114* from just 139 balls, hammering 12 fours. Playing his 30th Test, Head has gone past the 1,800-run mark. He now has 1,814 runs at 43.19. This was Head's 5th Test century and a maiden one versus West Indies. In the ongoing series, he has piled up 213 runs from two innings at 213.00.

Labuschagne smashes his 3rd successive century

After smashing twin centuries in the opening Test, the right-handed batter reached the three-figure mark in the first innings. It was the second occasion of Labuschagne smashing three tons in consecutive Test innings. Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 120 from 235 balls, hitting 11 fours. Labuschagne was watchful built on the form he is in. Labuschagne will now aim for another double-century next.

WI lose momentum with the ball

West Indies picked up the early wicket of Warner and then broke the partnership of Khawaja and Labuschagne. They also got Steve Smith for a duck to see Australia reeling on 131/3. However, Labuschagne and Head took the game away from the visitors.