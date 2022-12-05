Sports

Deccan Gladiators defend Abu Dhabi T10 title: Key stats

Deccan Gladiators defend Abu Dhabi T10 title: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 05, 2022, 11:34 am 2 min read

Deccan Gladiators clinched their second consecutive title

Deccan Gladiators defended their Abu Dhabi T10 title after beating New York Strikers in the final. The Gladiators successfully defended 128/4, restricting the Strikers to 91/5. Thunderous knocks from David Wiese and Nicholas Pooran laid the foundation for Gladiators' win. Josh Little and Mohammad Hasnain took two wickets each. Pooran was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. Here are the key stats.

How did the final pan out?

Deccan Gladiators amassed 128/4 after the Strikers elected to field. India's Suresh Raina opened for Gladiators but couldn't make any impact. The top three, including Andre Russell, failed to deliver before Pooran and Wiese added 74 runs. NYS were reduced to 29/4 during the run-chase. Azam Khan and Jordan Thompson took the Strikers past 80. Skipper Kieron Pollard tactically retired toward the end.

Player of the Tournament

Pooran finished as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. He racked up 345 runs from 10 games at an average of 49.29. The Caribbean batter struck at a staggering 234.69. His tally included 35 fours and 25 sixes. Notably, Pooran finished as the only batter with over 300 runs. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

First side to defend the title

The Gladiators have become the first side to defend their Abu Dhabi T10 title. Notably, Kerala Kings (2017), Northern Warriors (2018 and 2021), and Maratha Arabians (2019) have won the tournament in the past.

Best bowler of the tournament

West Indies' Akeal Hosein was named the best bowler of the tournament. He averaged just 9.30, having taken 10 wickets from nine matches. Hosein was the only bowler with an average of under 10 in the tournament. He finished as the joint-third-highest wicket-taker with Naveen-ul-Haq, Joshua Little, and Wahab Riaz. Dwaine Pretorious and Jordan Thompson topped the list with 12 wickets each.

Best batter of the tournament

England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore emerged as the best batter of the tournament. He finished with the second-most runs, having slammed 289 runs at a remarkable average of 48.17. He carried a strike rate of 192.67 throughout the tournament.