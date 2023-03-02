Sports

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Lyon's eight-fer powers visitors

Mar 02, 2023

India were bowled out for 163 in the second innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Both Australia and India were rolled over once on Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Indore. Australia, who resumed the day at 156/4, succumbed to the Indian bowlers in the first session (197). Meanwhile, the hosts survived the next 60.3 overs for 163 runs despite a valiant effort by Cheteshwar Pujara (59). Nathan Lyon took eight wickets for Australia.

The summary of Day 2

Australia lost six wickets in the first session, having added just 11 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav scalped three wickets each to put India on top. Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Lyon, Todd Murphy, and Matthew Kuhnemann departed in single figures. India managed 163, with Pujara (59) being their lone warrior. Lyon kept Australia afloat with an eight-fer. Australia require 75 runs to win.

100 Test wickets for Umesh in India

Veteran Indian pacer Umesh added another feather to his hat in Indore. He completed 100 Test wickets at home, becoming only the fifth Indian pacer to get the milestone. Umesh has truly been stupendous in Indian conditions. He claimed figures worth 3/12 in just five overs. Umesh has featured in a total of 55 Tests for India as of now.

Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev

Off-spinner Ashwin is now India's third-highest wicket-taker in international cricket. He surpassed legend Kapil Dev in this regard on Day 2. Ashwin dismissed Alex Carey in the morning session to attain this feat. The former is already India's most successful off-spinner in Test cricket. Ashwin, who made his international debut in 2010, now has 689 wickets from 269 matches at 25.95.

Lyon becomes most successful spinner against India

Australian spinner Lyon continues his exploits in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series. He unlocked a massive achievement on Day 2. He now has the most wickets by a spinner against India in Test cricket. He surpassed Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan (105) in this regard. Lyon now has 113 Test wickets against the Indians at an average of 31.92.

Notable stats of Lyon

Standing in his 118th Test, Lyon has now completed 479 wickets in the format at a 31-plus average. The tally includes 23 fifers (10W: 4). Nine of his 23 Test fifers have been recorded versus India. This is just the second instance of Lyon taking an eight-fer (both against India). Notably, Lyon has also completed 50 Test wickets in India.

A brilliant knock by Pujara

Pujara once again gave an exhibition of his sheer resilience. Yet again, he blocked Australia's road to victory by tiring out the bowlers. Pujara consumed 142 balls for 59 runs (5 fours and 1 six). His footwork against spinners, especially Lyon, was impressive. However, Pujara was dismissed through an incredible catch by Australian captain Steven Smith at leg slip.

Lyon dismisses Cheteshwar Pujara for 13th time

Lyon dismissed Pujara for one in India's first innings in Indore. Pujara fell to Lyon in the second innings too. Lyon has now dismissed Pujara 13 times in the longest format. The Australian has eclipsed England seamer James Anderson, who has dismissed Pujara 12 times.