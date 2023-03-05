Sports

Tara Norris becomes first Associate player with fifer in WPL

Mar 05, 2023

Norris picked five wickets for 29 runs in four overs

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season on Sunday. Batting first, DCW managed a significant 223/2 in 20 overs. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma contributed with quality scores upfront. RCBW too had a brilliant start, but seamer Tara Norris claimed a five-wicket haul. She is the only player from an Associate Nation to feature in the tournament.

Why does this story matter?

Tara Norris, who hails from the United States, scripted history in her maiden WPL encounter.

She was the pick of DC's bowlers in the match, having scalped five wickets for 29 runs in four overs.

Norris also removed the dangerous Ellyse Perry in the match.

Interestingly, DC are the only team who picked an Associate player in the auction.

A look at her career

Norris made her T20I debut in October 2021 against Brazil Women at Naucalpan. She has taken four wickets from five T20Is at an average of 7.75 so far. Her economy rate reads 1.72. Norris was the Southern Vipers' second-highest wicket-taker in the 2020 Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. She picked up 12 wickets at an incredible average of 17.91.

A look at the match's summary

Batting first, DCW managed a mammoth 223/2 in 20 overs, with Lanning (72) and Shafali (84) sharing a 162-run stand. Later, Marizanne Kapp (39*) and Jemimah Rodrigues (22*) came into the act to bash the RCBW bowlers. Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, and Perry powered RCBW's run-chase but Norris dented their plight. Although Heather Knight and Megan Schutt inspired some hope, RCBW could manage 163/8.

Player of the Match

Norris was adjudged the Player of the Match after DCW beat RCBW in Mumbai. "Delighted. Meg and Shafali started well with the bat and the bowlers executed their plans. It is amazing to be here and delighted with the win. The first wicket is pretty special and will definitely take that," said Norris after receiving the award.