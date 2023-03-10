Sports

Ashwin equals Anderson's tally of 32 five-wicket hauls in Tests

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha Mar 10, 2023, 04:34 pm 2 min read

Ashwin has picked 32 Test five-wicket hauls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ravichandran Ashwin starred for India with the ball on a good batting deck in Ahmedabad. He claimed his 32nd Test fifer in the fourth and penultimate Test against Australia. Ashwin has now equaled England legend James Anderson in terms of five-wicket hauls in Tests. It was hard work for the Indian bowlers and Ashwin finished with 6/91. Australia managed 480 in the first innings.

A hard-fought fifer for Ashwin

On a pitch had little for bowlers, Ashwin picked up six wickets, working hard. He bowled 47.2 overs - the most by an Indian bowler. On Day 1, he dismissed Travis Head (32) and today he removed centurion Cameron Green, besides picking successive wickets of Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc. Later on, he came back and dismissed Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon.

32nd five-wicket haul in an innings for Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian spin wizard Ashwin has picked up 32 test five-wicket hauls from 92 Tests. Anderson also has 32 five-wicket hauls from 179 matches. Ashwin has now raced to 473 wickets in Tests averaging, 23.86. (5w: 32, 10wm: 7) Ashwin has the sixth-highest number of Test five-wicket hauls, a list led by Muttiah Muralitharan (67). He is closing in on Rangana Herath (34).

Decoding the crunch numbers of Ashwin

Ashwin recorded 26 five-wicket hauls in India, the highest by any bowler. He has claimed six five-wicket hauls in away matches. Ashwin has managed 336 Test wickets at home averaging 20.76. In away matches, he has 133 scalps and 4 in neutral venues. He has also recorded 113 Test wickets against Australia, the highest by any Indian bowler, surpassing Anil Kumble (111).

Summary of the match

Australian openers added 61 runs before Travis Head got dismissed. Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green added a record-breaking stand. Green slammed his maiden Test ton while Khawaja (180) stood tall. Australia were 409/8 before Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy showed finesse and frustrated India. Australia posted a staggering score of 480 in the end. India are 36/0 at stumps on Day 2.