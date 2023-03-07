Sports

WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 07, 2023, 11:06 pm 3 min read

Tahlia McGrath shone despite UPW's defeat (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz in the fifth match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) edition at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The Capitals successfully defended 211/4 with a concerted bowling effort. A 90*-run knock by Tahlia McGrath went in vain. A captain's knock by Meg Lanning laid the foundation for DCW's win. Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Jess Jonassen also contributed.

A look at the match's summary

Just like their tournament opener, DCW openers Lanning and Shafali Verma came out all guns blazing after UPW elected to field. The duo shared a 67-run stand before Rodrigues, Capsey, and Jonassen guided the Capitals past 200. Rodrigues and Jonassen added 67 runs in no time. McGrath added a valuable 90* for UP, but they fell short (169/5). Jonassen took three wickets for DCW.

Another half-century for Lanning

Lanning was at her absolute best, carrying from where she left in the last encounter. She started watchfully but accelerated after facing 10 balls. The DCW skipper raced to her half-century in the ninth over bowled by Sophie Ecclestone. Lanning completed her fifty off just 32 balls. She smashed three maximums en route to her fifty. Lanning smashed 70 off 42 balls.

Lanning bags the Orange Cap

Lanning smashed her second consecutive half-century of the tournament. She slammed a match-winning 72 in the opener against RCBW. The Australian captain is now the current Orange Cap holder, having scored 142 runs in two encounters at an incredible average of 71. She surpassed West Indies' Hayley Matthews on the list (124 runs from two matches).

Lanning dominates Shabim Ismail

As per ESPNcricinfo, Lanning had smashed just 20 runs off 34 balls in six innings against Shabim Ismail (T20s) before this game. Lanning smashed her for 25 runs off 17 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes) in tonight's match.

McGrath was phenomenal for UP

McGrath was the lone warrior for UP in the chase. She came to the middle when they were tottering on 31/2. McGrath started with a cautious approach but had to attack as she ran out of partners. The right-handed batter kept attacking till the end, having slammed an unbeaten 90 off 50 balls (11 fours and 4 sixes).

A look at other notable performers

Capsey exhibited a 10-ball blitz (21) after Lanning departed. The likes of Rodrigues and Jonassen took over following Capsey's dismissal. Jonassen smashed 42* off 20 balls, while Rodrigues hammered 34*(20). From 144/4, the duo took DCW past 200. Jonassen, also a left-arm spinner, took three wickets for 43 runs in three overs. Marizanne Kapp and Shikha Pandey also took a wicket each.