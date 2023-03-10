Sports

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Green-Khawaja power visitors to 480

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 10, 2023, 04:15 pm 1 min read

Khawaja played a 180-run knock (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia﻿ recorded a mammoth 480 while batting first in the ongoing fourth and final Test versus India at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. While Usman Khawaja starred with a marathon 180-run knock, Cameron Green also hammered a hundred (114). For India, Ashwin claimed 6/91 as Australia's innings ended in the third session of Day 2. Here we look at how the innings panned out.

A massive total on the board

Australia recorded their second-highest score while batting first in India in Tests. Meanwhile, this is the fifth time the Aussies have touched the 400-run mark in Tests on Indian soil since 2010. No other visiting team has touched the mark more times in this period. Australia are responsible for two of India's three Test defeats at home since 2013.

Indian bowlers toil hard on a good batting surface

Indian bowlers had to toil hard on a good batting surface as the Aussies played well. Australia were 409/8 at one stage before Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy added a 70-run stand. Ashwin picked the final two scalps.